West Virginia Updates Depth Chart Ahead of TCU
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-5, 0-4) welcome the TCU Horned Frogs (5-2, 2-2) Saturday evening. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. EST with the action streaming on ESPN+.
West Virginia will look to end a four-game skid in its first home game in nearly a month.
The Mountaineers have dealt with a slew of injuries this season. Starting nose guard Hammond Russell IV has been the latest to be removed from the depth chart due to an undisclosed injury. The redshirt senior was sidelined against UCF.
Offensive lineman Mickel Clay is no longer listed on the depth chart. The senior has not made an appearance the last two games. Instead, Xavier Bausley returned the last two matchups in the slot behind redshirt senior Ty’Kieast Crawford.
Running back Tye Edwards has been removed from the two-deep after it was announced his hip injury is season-ending, along with redshirt junior quarterback Nicco Marchiol’s season-ending foot injury.
With a week of practice remaining, the depth chart is subject to change prior to kickoff.
WVU DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
QB: Khalil Wilkins OR Scotty Fox Jr. OR Max Brown
RB: Diore Hubbard OR Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers
WR (X): Cam Vaughn OR Jeff Weimer
WR (Z): Justim Smith-Brown OR Preston Fox
WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Jarod Bowie
TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick
LT: Nick Krahe, Xavier Bausley
LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem
C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo
DEFENSE
DE: Devin Grant OR Eddie Kelly Jr.
DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood
NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel
BAN: Braden Siders, Jimmori Robinson
MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle
WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter
N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo
LCB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs
FS: Kekoura Tarnue, Derek Carter Jr. OR Israel Boyce
BS: Darrian Lewis, Jordan Walker
RCB: Jason Chambers, Ty Crutcher
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head
KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower
H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan
P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie OR Rodney Gallagher III
PR: Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III
