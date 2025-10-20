Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Updates Depth Chart Ahead of TCU

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez released the depth chart ahead of Saturday's matchup against TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-5, 0-4) welcome the TCU Horned Frogs (5-2, 2-2) Saturday evening. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. EST with the action streaming on ESPN+.

West Virginia will look to end a four-game skid in its first home game in nearly a month.

The Mountaineers have dealt with a slew of injuries this season. Starting nose guard Hammond Russell IV has been the latest to be removed from the depth chart due to an undisclosed injury. The redshirt senior was sidelined against UCF.

Offensive lineman Mickel Clay is no longer listed on the depth chart. The senior has not made an appearance the last two games. Instead, Xavier Bausley returned the last two matchups in the slot behind redshirt senior Ty’Kieast Crawford.

Running back Tye Edwards has been removed from the two-deep after it was announced his hip injury is season-ending, along with redshirt junior quarterback Nicco Marchiol’s season-ending foot injury.

With a week of practice remaining, the depth chart is subject to change prior to kickoff.

WVU DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

QB: Khalil Wilkins OR Scotty Fox Jr. OR Max Brown

RB: Diore Hubbard OR Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers

WR (X): Cam Vaughn OR Jeff Weimer

WR (Z): Justim Smith-Brown OR Preston Fox

WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Jarod Bowie

TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick

LT: Nick Krahe, Xavier Bausley

LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem

C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee

RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa

RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo

DEFENSE

DE: Devin Grant OR Eddie Kelly Jr.

DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood

NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel

BAN: Braden Siders, Jimmori Robinson

MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle

WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter

N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo

LCB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs

FS: Kekoura Tarnue, Derek Carter Jr. OR Israel Boyce

BS: Darrian Lewis, Jordan Walker

RCB: Jason Chambers, Ty Crutcher

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head

KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower

H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan

P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie OR Rodney Gallagher III

PR: Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III

