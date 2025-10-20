Huff and Eaglestaff Show Star Potential in West Virginia's Secret Scrimmage
West Virginia defeated the Maryland Terrapins in a secret scrimmage 95-73 over the weekend, with Honor Huff (32 points) and Treysen Eaglestaff (22 points) lighting up the stat sheet. Huff, the transfer from Chattanooga, drilled ten... YES TEN three-pointers on the day, backing up his shooting numbers from a year ago when he led the country in made threes.
Defense is something that first-year Ross Hodge is going to continue to preach, and will be something that wins this team games, but it's far from a perfect product. The two aforementioned playmakers are not known for their defense and will have to make serious strides throughout the season on that end of the floor and there's reason to believe that they will.
Guys like point guard Jasper Floyd, forward Brenen Lorient, and center Harlan Obioha will do their part in making life difficult for the opposing team, and if Huff and Eaglestaff take the necessary steps, they'll have a respectable defense to complement their offensive attack.
Hodge did tell reporters that Chance Moore, who comes in from St. Bonaventure, would play in the scrimmage despite being forced to sit out the first five games of the season. Also, forward Jackson Fields did not participate, and as we exclusively reported last week, he is expected to miss the start of the 2025-26 season as he continues to recover from his wrist injury. So in some ways, it was a peek ahead into the future at what the team will look like when Moore debuts, but not quite at full strength since Fields is still waiting to get back into action.
The general feeling inside the program is that they have the depth to not only compete in the Big 12 but punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament in year one. The only concerning area of depth, for me at least, is at the center spot. Harlan Obioha is the only true center on the roster with experience.
The Mountaineers will hit the floor once again this coming Sunday as they host the Wheeling Cardinals (Division II) in an exhibition at Hope Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET.
