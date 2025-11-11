West Virginia vs. Arizona State Depth Chart
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) are on the road to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 4-2) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on TNT and streaming on HBO MAX.
There were no changes to the depth chart from last week.
Freshman safety Chris Fileppo registered his first career start due to Fred Perry dealing with an equipment problem. Fileppo recorded six snaps on the day.
On the offensive line, redshirt junior Donovan Haslam and redshirt senior Kimo Makane’ole returned to the starting line. Makane’ole returned from injury.
West Virginia Depth Chart
OFFENSE
QB: Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins OR Max Brown
RB: Diore Hubbard OR Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers
WR (X): Cam Vaughn OR Jeff Weimer
WR (Z): Justin Smith-Brown OR Preston Fox, Christian Hamilton
WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Jarod Bowie
TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick
LT: Nick Krahe, Xavier Bausley
LG: Walter Young Bear OR Donovan Haslem
C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford OR Malik Agbo
DEFENSE
DE: Devin Grant OR Eddie Kelly Jr.
DT: Edward Vesterinen, Nate Gabriel
NG: Asani Redwood, Corey McIntyre Jr., Elijah Simmons
BAN: Braden Siders, Jimmori Robinson
MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle
WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter
N/S: Fred Perry, Curtis Jones Jr.
LCB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs
FS: Derek Carter Jr. OR Kekoura Tarnue, OR Nick Taylor
BS: Darrian Lewis OR Israel Boyce
RCB: Jason Chambers, Ty Crutcher
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head
KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower
H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan
P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie OR Rodney Gallagher III
PR: Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III
