West Virginia vs. Arizona State Depth Chart

West Virginia releases the depth chart ahead of the matchup against Arizona State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5) are on the road to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 4-2) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on TNT and streaming on HBO MAX.

There were no changes to the depth chart from last week.

Freshman safety Chris Fileppo registered his first career start due to Fred Perry dealing with an equipment problem. Fileppo recorded six snaps on the day.

On the offensive line, redshirt junior Donovan Haslam and redshirt senior Kimo Makane’ole returned to the starting line. Makane’ole returned from injury.

West Virginia Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB: Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins OR Max Brown

RB: Diore Hubbard OR Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers

WR (X): Cam Vaughn OR Jeff Weimer

WR (Z): Justin Smith-Brown OR Preston Fox, Christian Hamilton

WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Jarod Bowie

TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick

LT: Nick Krahe, Xavier Bausley

LG: Walter Young Bear OR Donovan Haslem

C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee

RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa

RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford OR Malik Agbo

DEFENSE

DE: Devin Grant OR Eddie Kelly Jr.

DT: Edward Vesterinen, Nate Gabriel

NG: Asani Redwood, Corey McIntyre Jr., Elijah Simmons

BAN: Braden Siders, Jimmori Robinson

MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle

WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter

N/S: Fred Perry, Curtis Jones Jr.

LCB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs

FS: Derek Carter Jr. OR Kekoura Tarnue, OR Nick Taylor

BS: Darrian Lewis OR Israel Boyce

RCB: Jason Chambers, Ty Crutcher

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head

KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower

H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan

P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie OR Rodney Gallagher III

PR: Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III

