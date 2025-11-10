Diore Hubbard Earns Big 12 Freshman of the Week Honors
Monday afternoon, West Virginia University running back Diore Hubbard was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week.
Hubbard registered a career-high 158 all-purpose yards in the Mountaineers’ win against Colorado on Saturday. He also led the team with career-bests 94 receiving yards on six catches and a team high 64 rushing yards.
The Gahanna, Ohio, native hauled in a career-long 69-yard pass in the second quarter to set up the Mountaineers second touchdown of the afternoon. The 69-yard reception also marked the longest play from scrimmage for West Virginia this season.
Hubbard has 328 rushing yards and four touchdowns and 15 receptions for 153 yards on the season.
Hubbard is the second Mountaineer to win the Freshman of the Week honor. Quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. was recognized last week.
Big 12 Weekly Football Awards Week 11
Offensive Player of the Week: Quincy Craig, RB, Arizona and Cameron Dickey, RB, Texas Tech
Defensive Player of the Week: Phillip Dunnam, DB, UCF and Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
Special Teams Player of the Week: Aiden Flora, Returner, Iowa State and Stone Harrington, K, Texas Tech
Freshman of the Week: Diore Hubbard, RB, West Virginia
Offensive Line of the Week: Iowa State
Defensive Line of the Week: Texas Tech
Big 12 Conference Week 11 Awards Announcement
Texas Tech led the way with four honorees in the Big 12's weekly football awards for Week 11 alongside winners from Arizona, UCF, Iowa State and West Virginia. The running back tandem of Arizona's Quincy Craig and Texas Tech's Cameron Dickey (offensive) were honored with UCF's Phillip Dunnam and Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez (defensive). The special teams honorees were Aiden Flora from Iowa State and Stone Harrington from Texas Tech. WVU redshirt freshman running back Diore Hubbard gave the Mountaineers their second consecutive freshman award winner. Iowa State and Texas Tech also earned offensive line and defensive line awards, respectively.
Craig scored two touchdowns in just five touches in Arizona's 24-20 win over Kansas. He rushed for the game-winning score on a 24-yard carry with 39 seconds remaining after catching a touchdown from quarterback Noah Fifita in the second quarter. The catch was part of Arizona history as Fifita tied the program record for career passing touchdowns with 67. Craig made the most of his three carries, rushing for 47 yards to average 15.7 yards per carry.
With 23 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown on the ground in Texas Tech's 22-point victory over then-No. 8 BYU on Saturday, Dickey became the Big 12's leading rusher. His score marked his 11th rushing touchdown this season as he eclipsed 100 yards rushing for the second game this season.
With 867 rushing yards this season, Dickey is on pace to become the ninth Red Raider ever to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
Dunnam became the first player in UCF history to tally three interceptions in a game on Saturday versus Houston. The senior defensive back also became only the second FBS player this season to intercept three passes in a game, alongside four total tackles against the Cougars. UH QB Conner Weigman had thrown four interceptions all season prior to Dunnam's trio of picks on Saturday.
Winning defensive honors for a second consecutive week and third time this season, Rodriguez was all over the field in Texas Tech's 29-7 win over then-No. 8 BYU with 14 tackles, an interception and recovered a fumble. The Wichita Falls, Texas native now has four double-digit tackle performances in his last five games. The nation's leader in forced fumbles this season, Rodriguez became the first FBS player since 2013 to tally at least five forced fumbles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in a same season.
Flora became the second Big 12 player this season to return a punt for a touchdown after finding the endzone on a 79-yard return in the fourth quarter to seal Iowa State's 20-17 victory at TCU. His game-winning score also marked the Cyclones' first punt return for a touchdown since 2017. Flora boasts an impressive 41.4 yards per return this season.
Repeating as Special Teams Player of the Week, Harrington set a Texas Tech record with five made field goals in the Red Raiders' 29-7 victory against then-No. 8 BYU. He was perfect on the day with makes from 27, 29, 34, 39 and 47 yards out. Harrington is one of only four FBS kickers this season to make five or more field goals in a game.
Hubbard gives West Virginia a second consecutive Big 12 Freshman of the Week after tallying 158 all-purpose yards in the Mountaineers' 29-22 win versus Colorado. The redshirt freshman rushed for 64 yards and caught six passes for 94 yards. Hubbard's 69-yard catch in the second quarter marked the longest play from scrimmage for WVU this season.
Iowa State earned the Conference's offensive line honor for its performance in a 20-17 win at TCU. The line paved the way for Carson Hansen to rush for 108 yards as part of a 161-yard day on the ground. The unit also allowed just one sack of quarterback Rocco Becht, who also recorded a 25-yard scamper.
Texas Tech's defensive line was key in the Red Raiders' limiting of then-top-10 BYU to just seven points on Saturday. Tech became only the third team this season to hold a top-10 opponent to seven or fewer points. The defensive line helped Texas Tech limit the Cougars to just 67 rushing yards and 188 passing yards, while picking up a sack of quarterback Bear Bachmeier.
