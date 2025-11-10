West Virginia Receives Commitment from '26 DB Makhi Boone
The West Virginia University football program received a verbal commitment from defensive back Makhi Boone.
Boone was extended an offer from WVU on Nov. 6 and made the visit to Morgantown over the weekend and took in the Mountaineers win against Colorado.
“I had an awesome visit,” stated Boone. “I was really impressed with the culture of WVU football. the fans, the energy, and the passion the coaches bring make it an incredible place.”
“They’re the whole package,” Boone added. “Great fans, competitive football, top-tier resources, and tough coaches. I like to be coached hard, and WVU brings that. The whole state loves WVU, I like that!”
Boone, a native of Lakewood Ohio, committed to Miami of Ohio in May before flipping to West Virginia on Sunday night. He also held offers from Buffalo, Kent State, Ohio, Bowling Green, and Youngstown State.
Boone is the 28th commitment for the 2026 class, also marking the eighth overall defensive back to commit to the Mountaineers.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer
CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill, Makhi Brown
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
