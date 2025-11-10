Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Receives Commitment from '26 DB Makhi Boone

Ohio defensive back Makhi Boone commits to West Virginia

Christopher Hall

Hoban varsity football’s Elbert Hill IV (1) greets St. Edward's Makhi Boone (3) before their game, Oct. 24, 2025, at Dowed Field in Akron, Ohio.
The West Virginia University football program received a verbal commitment from defensive back Makhi Boone.

Boone was extended an offer from WVU on Nov. 6 and made the visit to Morgantown over the weekend and took in the Mountaineers win against Colorado.

“I had an awesome visit,” stated Boone. “I was really impressed with the culture of WVU football. the fans, the energy, and the passion the coaches bring make it an incredible place.”

“They’re the whole package,” Boone added. “Great fans, competitive football, top-tier resources, and tough coaches. I like to be coached hard, and WVU brings that. The whole state loves WVU, I like that!”

Boone, a native of Lakewood Ohio, committed to Miami of Ohio in May before flipping to West Virginia on Sunday night. He also held offers from Buffalo, Kent State, Ohio, Bowling Green, and Youngstown State.

Boone is the 28th commitment for the 2026 class, also marking the eighth overall defensive back to commit to the Mountaineers.

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley

WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush

OL: Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth

DL: Cameron Mallory

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie

LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer

CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill, Makhi Brown

S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard

