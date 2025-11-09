How to Watch West Virginia vs. Arizona State: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds
It's been a fun couple of weeks for the West Virginia Mountaineers, stringing together a pair of wins for the first time this season. Now, they'll take their two-game winning streak on the road to face Arizona State, which is coming off a bye week.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) vs. Arizona State (6-3, 4-2 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, November 15th, 1 p.m. EST
Where: Tempe, AZ — Mountain America Stadium (53,599)
TV/Streaming: TNT/HBO MAX
Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
West Virginia is currently a 10.5-point underdog for this game, which doesn't necessarily mean pulling off the upset is impossible. Just a little over a week ago, WVU won outright over No. 22 Houston as 13.5-point underdogs. With Jeff Sims in at quarterback for Arizona State, you have to like the Mountaineers' chances, at least more than what they would have been had Sam Leavitt been available. The over/under is sitting at 47.5.
