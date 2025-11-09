Mountaineers Now

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Arizona State: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' Saturday matchup against the Sun Devils.

Schuyler Callihan

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. (15) sings “Country Roads” after defeating the Colorado Buffaloes at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. (15) sings “Country Roads” after defeating the Colorado Buffaloes at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
It's been a fun couple of weeks for the West Virginia Mountaineers, stringing together a pair of wins for the first time this season. Now, they'll take their two-game winning streak on the road to face Arizona State, which is coming off a bye week.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) vs. Arizona State (6-3, 4-2 Big 12)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 15th, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Tempe, AZ — Mountain America Stadium (53,599)

TV/Streaming: TNT/HBO MAX

Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

West Virginia is currently a 10.5-point underdog for this game, which doesn't necessarily mean pulling off the upset is impossible. Just a little over a week ago, WVU won outright over No. 22 Houston as 13.5-point underdogs. With Jeff Sims in at quarterback for Arizona State, you have to like the Mountaineers' chances, at least more than what they would have been had Sam Leavitt been available. The over/under is sitting at 47.5.

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

