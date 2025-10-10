Which Games Can West Virginia Still Win This Season? Here Are All Six Ranked
The first year of Rich Rodriguez's return to West Virginia hasn’t started ideally for the Mountaineers, in large part due to injuries that have come in waves on the offensive side of the ball. At the halfway point in the season, WVU sits at 2-4 and winless in Big 12 play.
While Rich Rod's squad isn't going to make any meaningful bowls, the season isn’t lost just yet. There’s still a chance for a bowl game, though, when you look at the remaining schedule; wins are hard to come by. Today, we rank each remaining game based on how winnable that matchup is, starting from the most likely to least.
No. 1: vs. Colorado Buffaloes
Deion's squad is having a hard time finding rhythm on offense, and it's no surprise after losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., and so on. The combination of them scuffling and traveling across the country bodes well for WVU, which may have consistency at quarterback by the time they meet.
2. at UCF Knights
The Knights are a tough team to get a read on. They squeaked out a win over Jacksonville State, took care of business against an FCS foe, and beat up on a bad North Carolina team. In Big 12 play, they've hit a wall offensively, playing three different quarterbacks.
No. 3: at Houston Cougars
The last trip to H-Town still haunts West Virginia fans. A Hail Mary at the buzzer? Woof. To make matters worse, this Houston team is much better than the one WVU lost to a couple of years ago. Willie Fritz has the defense humming and now has the offense to complement it. Certainly a winnable game, but by no means is this a cakewalk. Houston will have the upper hand.
No. 4: vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Although this game is at home, the Mountaineers are going to have a hard time keeping pace with Josh Hoover and this elite passing attack. WVU's secondary has been good for the most part this season, but the last few weeks have been a little concerning. If they don't get that shored up, he'll carve them up.
No. 5: at Arizona State Sun Devils
QB Sam Leavitt is dealing with an injury right now, but it doesn't appear to be a long-term deal. Winning in Tempe is a hard thing to do, especially when they're playing a strong brand of football. It's hard to imagine this group going out to the desert and stunning a Big 12 contender.
No. 6: vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
The fact that we have a home game versus Texas Tech, lower than a road game at Arizona State, just shows you how good this Tech team is. They've lived up to the hype so far, proving to have a legit defense for the first time in years. WVU would need an inordinate amount of luck to pull this one off.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Source: West Virginia RB Jahiem White Expected to Be Full‑Go for Fall Camp in 2026
WVU to Tip Off New Hoops Season with Unique Event at Historic Woodburn Hall
Tye Edwards’ Latest Post Could Point to Trouble for WVU’s Post-Bye Backfield Plans
How Rich Rodriguez’s Teams Have Fared Month to Month Across His Career
Between The Eers: Harsh Grades for WVU Football at Halfway Point of Brutal Season