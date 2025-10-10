Following Ross Hodge to WVU 'Was Never a Question' for Brenen Lorient
One of the two players that Ross Hodge brought with him from North Texas to West Virginia will be stepping into a new role this year. Hodge pretty much all but confirmed that forward Brenen Lorient will move into the starting lineup after being the American Athletic Conference's Sixth Man of the Year in 2024-25.
“I would imagine he would transition into a starting role," Hodge said Thursday. "Last year, it gave us the ability because he’s so versatile, you could sub him in at the four and go a little bigger, or you could sub him at the five and go a little smaller. It was kind of depending on what the game needed and a way to play differently when he was on the floor.”
Lorient actually began his career at Florida Atlantic and was a member of the team that made that miraculous run to the Final Four under Dusty May, although he only saw 3.5 minutes per game. After two years of barely sniffing the floor there, he hopped in the transfer portal and landed in Denton with Hodge, where he was finally able to showcase his talent, and for that, Lorient is forever grateful.
“It was never a question in my mind," Lorient said when asked if he knew he would follow Hodge. "I just need an opportunity, he gave that to me, and for as long as I play college basketball, I’m going to try and pay him back any way that I can. He just fits me so well. I’m an outspoken guy, and I’m not saying I like confrontation, but if I’m doing bad, just yell at me. That’s exactly who he is, but at the end of the day, he always lets you know that he loves you and he cares for you, and he wants you to succeed. There’s going to be moments where he’s not happy, of course, but at the end of the day, he always has a good heart about what he does.”
