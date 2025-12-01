West Virginia is Aiming to Flip Virginia Tech Cornerback Commit
West Virginia had a number of recruits in town over the weekend for a visit, including Virginia Tech cornerback commit Zaevion Cleveland (6'4", 190 lbs) or Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Cleveland initially committed to the Hokies on June 22nd over offers from Delaware, Duke, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion, Syracuse, UConn, Virginia, and a few others.
Like every coaching staff in the country, West Virginia would like to add more size and length to its secondary. While Michael Coats, Jason Chambers, and Jordan Scruggs played well in coverage this season, their lack of size hurt them even when they played the ball in the air perfectly. Cleveland has the length to match up with any receiver in the Big 12, and if he commits to the Mountaineers, he'd be the tallest cornerback West Virginia has had in a long time. Rasul Douglas is the biggest corner in recent memory, and he checks in at 6'2".
On Sunday, the Mountaineers lost a commitment from class of 2026 cornerback Emari Peterson, signaling that another cornerback pledge could be on the way. Will it be Cleveland?
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon
CB: Vincent Smith, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
