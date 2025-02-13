Where Neal Brown's Assistant Coaches Landed After Leaving West Virginia
At first, new West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez did not plan on keeping any full-time assistant coaches from Neal Brown's staff aside from Blaine Stewart. After having a couple rounds of discussions, he decided to retain running backs coach Chad Scott, which played a big part in retaining running back Jahiem White.
So, what about Brown's old staff members? Where did they go? Well, unfortunately, only three of them have accepted positions as of this writing. We'll briefly show who those coaches are and where they went and then list which coaches are still job searching.
Matt Moore ---> Virginia Tech
Moore did a fantastic job rebuilding West Virginia's offensive line, although it took a little bit of time. Early on in his tenure with Brown in Morgantown, they opted to go young and build with guys like Zach Frazier, Doug Nester, and Wyatt Milum. Frazier ended up being a second-round pick, and Milum, a Consensus All-American, could be drafted somewhere in the first two rounds of this year's draft.
Moore left WVU to become the offensive line coach at Virginia Tech and took a few guys with him, including Tomas Rimac, Lucas Austin, and Kyle Altuner.
Bilal Marshall ---> Purdue
Marshall served two stints under Neal Brown at West Virginia, first as a GA and then as the receivers coach. The Mountaineers never had a 1,000-yard receiver with him in charge of the room, but they did have two players ranked in the top 16 in yards per reception in FBS (Hudson Clement - No. 3, 21.82 yards per reception and Devin Carter - No. 16, 18.56 yards per reception). He will be the assistant wide receivers coach at his alma mater, Purdue.
Andrew Jackson ---> Penn State
Outside of Blaine Stewart and Chad Scott, I thought Andrew Jackson was the one coach who deserved the most consideration to be retained. Instead, he's heading to State College, where he'll work with some of the best defensive line talent in the country. A great opportunity for him to help develop high-level prospects and advance in the coaching world.
Free Agents
Jeff Koonz (Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach), Sha'Don Brown (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach), Tyler Allen (Quarterbacks Coach), Victor Cabral (Outside Linebackers Coach), and Jordan Lesley (Defensive Coordinator, fired mid-season).
