WVU's Jahiem White Ranked as One of the Top Running Backs Entering 2025 Season
There are very few returning players from last year's West Virginia football team who logged a ton of snaps, but new head coach Rich Rodriguez and Co. were able to hold onto arguably its most talented player from the previous regime - running back Jahiem White.
According to Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus, White will enter the 2025 season as 10th-best running back in all of college football.
Chadwick's thoughts
"White hasn’t handled as many carries as others on this list, but he’s made the most of every opportunity. His 35% forced missed tackle rate as a sophomore tied for third among Power Four running backs, and his 6.5 yards per carry career average ranks fourth among all running backs since 2023.
"He’s an elite athlete at 5-foot-7 and 195 pounds and is set to be the bell-cow for the Mountaineers as a junior, with quarterback Garrett Greene off to the NFL and fellow tailback CJ Donaldson Jr. transferring to Ohio State."
What is White's potential in 2025?
For the first time in his career, White will without question be the clear-cut No. 1 back, as Chadwick mentioned. Rodriguez did add LJ Turner from Division II Catawba College and Northern Iowa transfer Tye Edwards, but White is going to be the feature back. This offense will run through him, and the unit's success will largely depend on how he performs on a weekly basis.
Rich Rod has had a ton of success with running backs over his coaching career, so it's hard not to think White could put up huge, videogame-like numbers this fall. He'll rush for over 1,000 yards. The real question is, how far over that mark will he go?
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
A Deep Dive Into the 2025 WVU Football Coaching Staff
Gavin Van Kempen Selected to the 2025 NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List
JJ Quinerly Named to the Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team
Javon Small Selected to the John R. Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20 Watch List