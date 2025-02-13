West Virginia to Have Two Players Participating in 2025 NFL Combine
The NFL released the list of the 329 prospects who were officially invited to the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis later this month. West Virginia will be represented by two players - offensive lineman Wyatt Milum and defensive lineman Sean Martin.
Wyatt Milum
Once he made the switch from right tackle to left tackle, Wyatt Milum quickly became one of the best offensive linemen in all of college football. In three years at the position, he didn't allow a single sack despite not having the longest of arms. Because of the concern with his reach, most NFL teams project him to kick inside and play guard. He took some reps there and even some at center during the Reese's Senior Bowl earlier this month.
Sean Martin
Martin never put up eye-popping pass-rushing numbers, but the frame and tools are there for him to develop into a decent rotational rusher at the next level. He could play his way into a starting role down the line, but it will more than likely stem from what he's able to do against the run. Martin did a terrific job of setting the edge while at West Virginia, funneling runs back inside toward the teeth of the defense. This is partially why his numbers don't jump out at you. What he does won't always show up on the stat sheet.
The 2025 NFL Combine will take place from Thursday, February 27th, through Sunday, March 2nd.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
The Three Most Interesting Games on West Virginia's 2025 Football Schedule
WVU's Jahiem White Ranked as One of the Top Running Backs Entering 2025 Season
A Deep Dive Into the 2025 WVU Football Coaching Staff
Gavin Van Kempen Selected to the 2025 NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List