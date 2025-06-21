Mountaineers Now

Where Were the Pitt Fans? PNC Park Crowd Sings Along to "Take Me Home, Country Roads"

John Denver's song didn't get booed in enemy territory, and that says something.

Schuyler Callihan

Apr 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) signs autographs for fans before the game against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Backyard Brawl is still months away from taking place in Morgantown, but there has already been a little back-and-forth between the two sides this summer with former Mountaineer Beanie Bishop stomping and wiping his feet on the Pitt logo at the Steelers' practice facility.

There was, however, no beef on Friday night at PNC Park when they played John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" in the top of the seventh inning in a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers. If there were boos, you couldn't hear them on any of the videos captured and posted on social media. Instead, the entire stadium sang along.

Could you imagine if a song associated with Pitt played at an event in Morgantown? Or anywhere in West Virginia, for that matter? You already know the answer to that one.

Now, you could make the argument that Pirates fans couldn't care less, but aren't most Pirates fans also Pitt fans? You would think, but not exactly. There's a strong Penn State presence in Pittsburgh, in addition to West Virginia. How do we know this? Well, you could look at the attendance of their games for one, but the more telling piece of evidence was last night. If folks were so heavily rooted in Pitt, "Country Roads, Take Me Home" wouldn't have been a sing-along.

And for the cherry on top, the Pirates' best player, and arguably the best in baseball, Paul Skenes, warms up to Charles Wesley Godwin's "Cue Country Roads" for each start.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

