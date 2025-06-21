Where Were the Pitt Fans? PNC Park Crowd Sings Along to "Take Me Home, Country Roads"
The Backyard Brawl is still months away from taking place in Morgantown, but there has already been a little back-and-forth between the two sides this summer with former Mountaineer Beanie Bishop stomping and wiping his feet on the Pitt logo at the Steelers' practice facility.
There was, however, no beef on Friday night at PNC Park when they played John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" in the top of the seventh inning in a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers. If there were boos, you couldn't hear them on any of the videos captured and posted on social media. Instead, the entire stadium sang along.
Could you imagine if a song associated with Pitt played at an event in Morgantown? Or anywhere in West Virginia, for that matter? You already know the answer to that one.
Now, you could make the argument that Pirates fans couldn't care less, but aren't most Pirates fans also Pitt fans? You would think, but not exactly. There's a strong Penn State presence in Pittsburgh, in addition to West Virginia. How do we know this? Well, you could look at the attendance of their games for one, but the more telling piece of evidence was last night. If folks were so heavily rooted in Pitt, "Country Roads, Take Me Home" wouldn't have been a sing-along.
And for the cherry on top, the Pirates' best player, and arguably the best in baseball, Paul Skenes, warms up to Charles Wesley Godwin's "Cue Country Roads" for each start.
