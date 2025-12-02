Neal Brown is Emerging as a 'Prominent Name' for Open Head Coaching Job
Former West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown may be back in a head coaching seat before long. According to Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle, Brown "has been among the prominent names to come up in connection with the job."
Shortly after his firing a year ago, Brown's name popped up as a potential candidate at a handful of schools, but nothing really ever materialized. Instead of getting right back into a head coaching gig, Brown waited it out before eventually joining Steve Sarkisian's staff at Texas as a "Special Assistant to the Head Coach."
After four years of falling well shy of expectations, Brown's Mountaineers seemed to have turned a corner in 2024, winning nine games, playing meaningful games late in November. The 2023 campaign led to a reworked contract where he received a one-year extension, but forwent $400,000 in increases over the final three years of his deal to reinvest more money into the program, specifically to the coaching staff.
The 2024 season went downhill in a hurry after the Mountaineers blew a 10-point lead late in the Backyard Brawl to Pitt, lost a pair of highly anticipated home games to Iowa State and Kansas State, dropped another home game to Baylor a few weeks later, and then ended the season by getting thumped by Texas Tech, 52-15. Losing the final game of the season in that fashion may not have been what done him in, but it certainly made the decision for AD Wren Baker a lot easier. There was no way you could enter a seventh year after a disappointing end to a disappointing season.
Wren Baker, of course, spent time as the athletic director at North Texas and remains a supporter of the program from afar. It wouldn't be all that far-fetched to think Baker has been asked about Neal and put in a good word for him. Despite the firing, Brown understood the move and talked about his respect for Baker in his final local interview. "I’ll say this, I love Wren Baker. And I know that’s a weird thing to say fresh off getting fired, but we have a great relationship. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him as a person and as an administrator. That’s a friendship that will go beyond West Virginia. I’m not bitter.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Lands Butler CC Offense Lineman Deshawn Woods
WVU Strikes Again! JUCO CB Da'Mun Allen to Follow Teammate to Morgantown
JUCO Cornerback Rayshawn Reynolds Shuts Down Recruitment, Picks West Virginia
West Virginia Receives Disappointing Start in NCAA's Initial NET Rankings
West Virginia is Aiming to Flip Virginia Tech Cornerback Commit