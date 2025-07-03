Where Would the Media Have Picked WVU in the Big 12 Preseason Poll?
This year, for whatever reason, the Big 12 Conference decided to do away with the preseason media poll. Sure, Arizona State was picked dead last last year and won the league, and the year prior, West Virginia was picked last and finished fourth.
The media is never going to get it right, but it's always a fun thing to discuss in the deadest part of the offseason, and for the coaches and players, it's another tool they can use as motivation. The poll has no bearing on the AP Top 25 preseason poll, so getting rid of it doesn't really do anything except hide the opinion of the media, which will still reveal their thoughts at their respective outlets.
But all of that is beside the point. Where would West Virginia have been ranked had the media conducted a poll for the 2025 season?
My guess would be 13th. There are just so many unknowns with this roster, and when you have as many newcomers (over 70) as WVU has, it's hard to justify putting them (or anyone with that roster turnover) much higher.
Some may have slotted them as high as 10th, banking on Rodriguez's pedigree and known ability to get more out of what he has. Teams like Houston, Arizona, UCF, Oklahoma State, and maybe even Colorado may have been ranked lower.
Where do I believe they should be ranked? Hang tight. I'll be dropping my preseason Big 12 power rankings early next w
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Projecting the WVU Basketball Depth Chart with the Recent Addition of Amir Jenkins
In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 4, Misdirection
The Best 25 From the Last 25 Years: Building an Unstoppable WVU Football Offense
Erik Stevenson No Longer on Best Virginia After New NBA Summer League Deal