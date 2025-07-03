Mountaineers Now

Where Would the Media Have Picked WVU in the Big 12 Preseason Poll?

West Virginia wasn't going to get much love if a poll had been conducted.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University football vs. Cincinnati
West Virginia University football vs. Cincinnati / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

This year, for whatever reason, the Big 12 Conference decided to do away with the preseason media poll. Sure, Arizona State was picked dead last last year and won the league, and the year prior, West Virginia was picked last and finished fourth.

The media is never going to get it right, but it's always a fun thing to discuss in the deadest part of the offseason, and for the coaches and players, it's another tool they can use as motivation. The poll has no bearing on the AP Top 25 preseason poll, so getting rid of it doesn't really do anything except hide the opinion of the media, which will still reveal their thoughts at their respective outlets.

But all of that is beside the point. Where would West Virginia have been ranked had the media conducted a poll for the 2025 season?

My guess would be 13th. There are just so many unknowns with this roster, and when you have as many newcomers (over 70) as WVU has, it's hard to justify putting them (or anyone with that roster turnover) much higher.

Some may have slotted them as high as 10th, banking on Rodriguez's pedigree and known ability to get more out of what he has. Teams like Houston, Arizona, UCF, Oklahoma State, and maybe even Colorado may have been ranked lower.

Where do I believe they should be ranked? Hang tight. I'll be dropping my preseason Big 12 power rankings early next w

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Projecting the WVU Basketball Depth Chart with the Recent Addition of Amir Jenkins

In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 4, Misdirection

The Best 25 From the Last 25 Years: Building an Unstoppable WVU Football Offense

Erik Stevenson No Longer on Best Virginia After New NBA Summer League Deal

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football