Tye Edwards’ Latest Post Could Point to Trouble for WVU’s Post-Bye Backfield Plans
West Virginia running back Tye Edwards is still making his way back from a hip injury, and even the bye week may not be enough to get him back to 100%. On Wednesday morning, Edwards made a post on X that would suggest the hip (or perhaps something else) is bothering him. This is clear speculation, but the post seems as if he's been limited or held out of practice.
After not seeing much playing time through the first two weeks of the season, Edwards burst onto the scene in Week 3 with a performance that will forever be remembered against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. He rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, playing a pivotal part in the come-from-behind overtime win.
He sustained the injury in that game, but was able to push through it and finish it out, even hammering in the would-be game-winning touchdown in overtime from one yard out behind the "heavy" package featuring nine offensive linemen. He did not play at all in the blowout loss to Kansas the very next week, nor the following week against Utah. He did, however, return to action last Friday against BYU, albeit appearing in just four snaps, rushing the ball twice for just two yards.
There's still a lot of time between now and when the Mountaineers take off for UCF, but if this is indeed a setback that he's hinting at, it would be a huge blow to the offense. Redshirt freshman Diore Hubbard has played well when given creases to run, but Edwards can change the game with his physicality and ability to rip through tackles.
What will WVU do if Edwards can't go?
Hubbard and Cyncir Bowers will receive the bulk of the carries, but in short-yardage and/or goal-line situations, it could be Clay Ash or Tyler Jacklich, who rushed the ball six times against Kansas in mop-up time for 27 yards. It's also possible that Ferris State transfer Kannon Katzer finally works his way onto the field.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How Rich Rodriguez’s Teams Have Fared Month to Month Across His Career
Between The Eers: Harsh Grades for WVU Football at Halfway Point of Brutal Season
The One Thing Ross Hodge Did That Sold Kingston Whitty on West Virginia
Three Real Reasons WVU Fans Should Still Be Optimistic About the 2025 Season
Three WVU Commits Who Could Make an Immediate Impact on Offense in 2026