Tye Edwards’ Latest Post Could Point to Trouble for WVU’s Post-Bye Backfield Plans

The senior running back may still be working through a hip injury.

Schuyler Callihan

Sep 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Tye Edwards (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
West Virginia running back Tye Edwards is still making his way back from a hip injury, and even the bye week may not be enough to get him back to 100%. On Wednesday morning, Edwards made a post on X that would suggest the hip (or perhaps something else) is bothering him. This is clear speculation, but the post seems as if he's been limited or held out of practice.

After not seeing much playing time through the first two weeks of the season, Edwards burst onto the scene in Week 3 with a performance that will forever be remembered against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. He rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, playing a pivotal part in the come-from-behind overtime win.

He sustained the injury in that game, but was able to push through it and finish it out, even hammering in the would-be game-winning touchdown in overtime from one yard out behind the "heavy" package featuring nine offensive linemen. He did not play at all in the blowout loss to Kansas the very next week, nor the following week against Utah. He did, however, return to action last Friday against BYU, albeit appearing in just four snaps, rushing the ball twice for just two yards.

There's still a lot of time between now and when the Mountaineers take off for UCF, but if this is indeed a setback that he's hinting at, it would be a huge blow to the offense. Redshirt freshman Diore Hubbard has played well when given creases to run, but Edwards can change the game with his physicality and ability to rip through tackles.

What will WVU do if Edwards can't go?

Hubbard and Cyncir Bowers will receive the bulk of the carries, but in short-yardage and/or goal-line situations, it could be Clay Ash or Tyler Jacklich, who rushed the ball six times against Kansas in mop-up time for 27 yards. It's also possible that Ferris State transfer Kannon Katzer finally works his way onto the field.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

