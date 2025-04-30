Which West Virginia Players Could Hear Their Name Called in the 2026 NFL Draft?
The Neal Brown era of West Virginia football saw five players get drafted into the NFL. The most recent being Wyatt Milum to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 draft. The Rich Rodriguez era is just now beginning, so let's take a look at who could potentially hear their name called in the 2026 draft.
Edge Jimmori Robinson
At 6'4", 265 pounds, Robinson has the ideal size of an NFL edge rusher. He is coming off a season that totaled nine sacks and 48 total pressures, which helped him win Defensive Player of the Year in the American Athletic Conference. The biggest knock against him is that he will be 26 years old going into the 2026 season.
Cornerback Michael Coats Jr.
Coats is coming off an All-Conference season in the Mountain West Conference, where he had four interceptions and nine pass break-ups. He was highly coveted in the transfer portal and boasted an elite 80.9 Pro Football Focus grade in the 2024 season. Size will be the question mark for NFL teams as Coats is only 5'10", 173 pounds.
Running Back Jahiem White
Rich Rodriguez loves to run the football, so White figures to have a huge season this year, which could lead to him departing a year early. He has already totaled 1,685 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns through his first two collegiate seasons. He has great speed and strength, but is only 5'7".
Safety Fred Perry
Perry finished the 2024 season as a member of the All-Conference USA First Team defense for Jacksonville State. He is one of the best run defenders in the country, as he posted an 86.2 Pro Football Focus grade in run defense. He is an extremely hard hitter at 5'10", 200 pounds. He needs to improve in coverage this season to go up draft boards.
Other Fringe Players:
Running Back Tye Edwards
Wide Receiver Jaden Bray
Linebacker Reid Carrico
Defensive Lineman Hammond Russell
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Transfer Defensive Lineman Zae Smith Pegs Visit to West Virginia
Kade Strowd Gets Called up to the Show
WVU's Treysen Eaglestaff and Brenen Lorient to Test NBA Draft Waters
Eddie George, Bowling Green Land West Virginia Defensive Back Transfer