WVU's Treysen Eaglestaff and Brenen Lorient to Test NBA Draft Waters
The NBA released the full list of names (106 players) who have filed for early entry for the draft and two players on West Virginia's roster, Treysen Eaglestaff and Brenen Lorient, were listed.
It's not time to panic, however. This is a standard process for many upperclassmen who have posted multiple years of production at the collegiate level. Jevon Carter submitted paperwork for the draft to get feedback before ultimately returning to WVU to finish out his collegiate career in Morgantown.
Per a source, that is the expectation here for both Eaglestaff and Lorient. Once they get the feedback they are looking for from NBA scouts, they will withdraw from the draft and focus on the areas they need to improve for a chance to get selected in the summer of 2026. The withdrawal date for the 2025 NBA draft is set for June 15th at 5 p.m. ET.
Eaglestaff, a transfer from North Dakota, was a hot commodity in the transfer portal. He initially committed to South Carolina before re-opening his recruitment, where he considered Kentucky and a few others before landing with WVU. Last season, he averaged 18.9 points on 41% shooting.
As for Lorient, he's been a huge piece off the bench for Ross Hodge at North Texas and will likely move into a starting role this season for the Mountaineers. He was the American Athletic Conference's Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 11.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
Both players have one year of eligibility remaining.
