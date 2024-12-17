Which WVU Players Have Eligibility Remaining? How Much? A Position-by-Position Breakdown
West Virginia's 2024 season comes to an end tonight in Texas as the Mountaineers take on the Memphis Tigers in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl.
You can expect a lot of movement with WVU players entering the portal in the coming days, but also a bunch of players re-committing to the program to play for new head coach Rich Rodriguez. To help lessen the confusion as to which players have a decision to make, we created this article showing which scholarship players still have eligibility left, broken down by position.
Quarterback (3)
Nicco Marchiol - two years
Ryder Burton - three years
Khalil Wilkins - four years
Running Back (4)
CJ Donaldson - one year
Jahiem White - two years
Trae'von Dunbar - four years
Diore Hubbard - four years
Wide Receiver (10)
Jaden Bray - one year
Preston Fox - one year
Hudson Clement - two years
Rodney Gallagher III - two years
Traylon Ray - two years
Jarel Williams - two years
Ric'Darius Farmer - three years
TJ Johnson - three years
Dom Collins - four years
Brandon Rehmann - four years
Tight End (4)
Treylan Davis - one year
Greg Genross - one year
Noah Braham - three years
Jack Sammarco - three years
Offensive Line (10)
Tomas Rimac - one year
Xavier Bausley - two years
Landen Livingston - two years
Sullivan Weidman - two years
Nick Krahe - three years
Johnny Williams IV - three years
Cooper Young - three years
Kyle Altuner - four years
Lucas Austin - four years
Justin Terry - four years
Defensive Line (8)
Edward Vesterinen - one year (can use redshirt)
Hammond Russell IV - one year
Asani Redwood - two years
Nate Gabriel - three years
Corey McIntyre Jr. - three years (can apply for medical redshirt)
Makai Byerson - four years
Oryend Fisher - three years
Elijah Kinsler - four years
Linebacker (7)
Caden Biser - one year
Reid Carrico - one year
Ben Cutter - two years
Trey Lathan - two years
Curtis Jones Jr. - three years
Obinna Onwuka - four years
Rickey Williams - four years
Cornerback (6)
Ayden Garnes - one year
Jacolby Spells - one year
Jordan Jackson - three years
Keyshawn Robinson - three years
Chris Henry - four years
Key'on Washington - four years
Safety (5)
Jaheem Joseph - one year
Israel Boyce - three years
Zae Jennings - three years
Aden Tagaloa-Nelson - three years
Jason Cross - four years
Kicker (0)
No scholarship players returning.
Punter (1)
Oliver Straw - one year
Long Snapper (0)
No scholarship players returning.
