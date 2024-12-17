Mountaineers Now

Which WVU Players Have Eligibility Remaining? How Much? A Position-by-Position Breakdown

Taking a deeper look at West Virginia's football roster entering the offseason.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University running back Jahiem White
West Virginia University running back Jahiem White / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

West Virginia's 2024 season comes to an end tonight in Texas as the Mountaineers take on the Memphis Tigers in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl.

You can expect a lot of movement with WVU players entering the portal in the coming days, but also a bunch of players re-committing to the program to play for new head coach Rich Rodriguez. To help lessen the confusion as to which players have a decision to make, we created this article showing which scholarship players still have eligibility left, broken down by position.

Quarterback (3)

Nicco Marchiol - two years

Ryder Burton - three years

Khalil Wilkins - four years

Running Back (4)

CJ Donaldson - one year

Jahiem White - two years

Trae'von Dunbar - four years

Diore Hubbard - four years

Wide Receiver (10)

Jaden Bray - one year

Preston Fox - one year

Hudson Clement - two years

Rodney Gallagher III - two years

Traylon Ray - two years

Jarel Williams - two years

Ric'Darius Farmer - three years

TJ Johnson - three years

Dom Collins - four years

Brandon Rehmann - four years

Tight End (4)

Treylan Davis - one year

Greg Genross - one year

Noah Braham - three years

Jack Sammarco - three years

Offensive Line (10)

Tomas Rimac - one year

Xavier Bausley - two years

Landen Livingston - two years

Sullivan Weidman - two years

Nick Krahe - three years

Johnny Williams IV - three years

Cooper Young - three years

Kyle Altuner - four years

Lucas Austin - four years

Justin Terry - four years

Defensive Line (8)

Edward Vesterinen - one year (can use redshirt)

Hammond Russell IV - one year

Asani Redwood - two years

Nate Gabriel - three years

Corey McIntyre Jr. - three years (can apply for medical redshirt)

Makai Byerson - four years

Oryend Fisher - three years

Elijah Kinsler - four years

Linebacker (7)

Caden Biser - one year

Reid Carrico - one year

Ben Cutter - two years

Trey Lathan - two years

Curtis Jones Jr. - three years

Obinna Onwuka - four years

Rickey Williams - four years

Cornerback (6)

Ayden Garnes - one year

Jacolby Spells - one year

Jordan Jackson - three years

Keyshawn Robinson - three years

Chris Henry - four years

Key'on Washington - four years

Safety (5)

Jaheem Joseph - one year

Israel Boyce - three years

Zae Jennings - three years

Aden Tagaloa-Nelson - three years

Jason Cross - four years

Kicker (0)

No scholarship players returning.

Punter (1)

Oliver Straw - one year

Long Snapper (0)

No scholarship players returning.

