Why WVU's Rushing Attack Could Give Texas Tech Fits This Weekend

When you take a peek at the national rankings for run defense, you'll immediately think, " Oh boy, West Virginia is going to be in for a tough time this weekend against Texas Tech."

The Red Raiders are 13th nationally against the run, allowing an average of 94.8 yards per game. Their front seven is legit. They have multiple NFL players populating the first two levels and arguably one of the best defensive linemen in the country: A.J. Holmes Jr.

While they are a salty bunch, you can't just take the numbers for what they are. Let's do a little digging and explain why the Mountaineers should be able to work its bread and butter in Lubbock this weekend.

Texas Tech's run defense game-by-game

(FCS) Abilene Christian: 29 carries, 75 yards, 2.6 avg



(No. 103) Oregon State: 19 carries, 55 yards, 2.9 avg



(No. 20) Houston: 37 carries, 175 yards, 4.7 avg



(No. 138) Sam Houston State: 27 carries, 74 yards, 2.7 avg



(No. 94) Colorado: 32 carries, 78 yards, 2.4 avg



(No. 93) Arizona State: 28 carries, 35 yards, 1.3 avg



(No. 7) Cincinnati: 40 carries, 255 yards, 6.4 avg



(No. 104) Arizona: 30 carries, 12 yards, 0.4 avg

So far this season, Texas Tech has faced a bunch of teams that really struggle to find consistency with their ground game. Five of the seven FBS teams they have played rank 93rd or worse in rushing yards per game. The two teams that do run the ball effectively, Houston and Cincinnati, combined to average 215 yards on Tech. The Mountaineers enter this week fifth nationally in rushing (261.6 ypg), so this is definitely the biggest test Tech has had yet against the run, and they didn't pass the previous two challenges.

WVU's FBS opp. avg. rushing allowed | all. vs. WVU | diff. from avg.

Coastal Carolina: 193.8 | 281 yards | +87.2



Virginia: 160.4 | 247 yards | +86.6



Oklahoma State: 154.3 | 335 yards | +180.7



Iowa State: 159.2 | 291 yards | +131.8



Arizona: 134.7 | 303 yards | +168.3



Cincinnati: 160.3 | 134 yards | -26.3



TCU: 113.0 | 186 yards | +73

Texas Tech's numbers are skewed, but West Virginia's are not. On average, they total 100.3 more rushing yards than their opponent typically gives up. The only team to defend the run better against WVU than their average was Cincinnati, which coincidentally allowed the Mountaineers to have their best day through the air, giving up 464 passing yards.

I'm not expecting West Virginia to rush for 300 in this one, but I also don't see them being stymied and limited to 100 or so yards on the ground. They are going to move the ball like they have all year, and if the defense can do their part, they'll have a shot at the upset.

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