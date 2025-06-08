Mountaineers Now

Wren Baker Sends Message to WVU Fans Following House Settlement

West Virginia is prepared for this new era of college athletics.

College athletics will never be the same, but it's a good thing.

Recently, Judge Claudia Wilken approved the House v. NCAA settlement, which will allow schools to pay players directly, rather than the athletes receiving money from a third party (collective). NIL deals will still be permitted, but anything worth $600 or more will go through a clearinghouse.

In 2025-26, schools will operate on a $20.5 million cap for the entire athletic department. It will be up to each school to decide how they intend to divvy up the money, but most will allocate a significant portion to their two big revenue drivers - football and men's basketball.

Last night, West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker provided a statement on the settlement, letting Mountaineer fans know that WVU is in a good spot.

“With the approval of the House Settlement, a new era of college athletics is here. Schools can now share revenue directly with student-athletes with oversight from the newly established College Sports Commission.

“West Virginia University Athletics has been working and planning for this day for a long time to best position our department for future long-term success. While we will have further updates soon, I want to let Mountaineer Nation know that our tradition and place on the national stage is at the forefront of our decision-making process.

“We will fully participate in revenue sharing as the House Settlement offers stability, fairness and opportunity under the guidance of the @theCSCommission. It’s a new day in college athletics and WVU will be strategically positioned to continue competing at the highest levels.”

