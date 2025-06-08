Wren Baker Sends Message to WVU Fans Following House Settlement
College athletics will never be the same, but it's a good thing.
Recently, Judge Claudia Wilken approved the House v. NCAA settlement, which will allow schools to pay players directly, rather than the athletes receiving money from a third party (collective). NIL deals will still be permitted, but anything worth $600 or more will go through a clearinghouse.
In 2025-26, schools will operate on a $20.5 million cap for the entire athletic department. It will be up to each school to decide how they intend to divvy up the money, but most will allocate a significant portion to their two big revenue drivers - football and men's basketball.
Last night, West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker provided a statement on the settlement, letting Mountaineer fans know that WVU is in a good spot.
“With the approval of the House Settlement, a new era of college athletics is here. Schools can now share revenue directly with student-athletes with oversight from the newly established College Sports Commission.
“West Virginia University Athletics has been working and planning for this day for a long time to best position our department for future long-term success. While we will have further updates soon, I want to let Mountaineer Nation know that our tradition and place on the national stage is at the forefront of our decision-making process.
“We will fully participate in revenue sharing as the House Settlement offers stability, fairness and opportunity under the guidance of the @theCSCommission. It’s a new day in college athletics and WVU will be strategically positioned to continue competing at the highest levels.”
