WVU Cornerback Downgraded to "Doubtful" — What This Means for the Secondary
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We are one day closer to kickoff between West Virginia and TCU, which means we have another availability report to glance over.
Not much has changed for the Mountaineers, but there is one update that looks like it will take one option away from Zac Allley's unit.
West Virginia's Thursday night availability report
OUT
RB Andre Devine
WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar
DL Darius Wiley
N/S Emory Snyder
S Da'Mare Williams
DOUBTFUL
DL Corey McIntyre Jr.
CB Jason Chambers
PROBABLE
WR John Neider
EDGE Harper Holloman
CB Nick Taylor
Everyone here has the same status as they did on Wednesday except for cornerback Jason Chambers, who has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful. Chambers has only played in three games this season, thanks to the courts taking a long time to approve his eligibility for a fifth year. He has been a little rusty since coming back, as you would expect, but this defense can't really afford that at this point in time. He's allowed four receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns while also really struggling in run support.
With Chambers likely on the shelf this week, you can expect the cornerback rotation to mainly be Chams Diagne, Nick Taylor, and Andrew Powdrell. Getting Taylor back is a huge deal. It's looking like he will be able to go this week, and that's a huge boost for a defense that needs to play with more physicality.
TCU's Thursday night availability report
OUT
RB Landon Walker
WR Fletcher Fierro
WR Keagan Cunningham
WR Cooper Reid
OL Devan Robison
CB Devondre McGee
DOUBTFUL
S Ryan Yaites
QUESTIONABLE
RB Jeremy Payne
TE Kari Ashley
EDGE Zach Chapman
K Kyle Lemmermann
PROBABLE
DL Floyd Guidry
A couple of changes here for the Frogs. Third-string running back Landon Walker has been downgraded from doubtful to out, and reserve safety Ryan Yaites has been added to the availability report and is considered doubtful. The two big ones here for the Horned Frogs are lead running back Jeremy Payne and tight end Kari Ashley, who leads the team in touchdown grabs. Payne has been their workhorse at the running back position, and although they have had issues getting the ground game going, they don't want to enter the game with only one of their top three backs being healthy.
There will be another availability report released tomorrow morning. West Virginia and TCU will kick things off at 12 p.m. ET.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_