WVU Cornerback Downgraded to "Doubtful" — What This Means for the Secondary

We are one day closer to kickoff between West Virginia and TCU, which means we have another availability report to glance over.

Not much has changed for the Mountaineers, but there is one update that looks like it will take one option away from Zac Allley's unit.

West Virginia's Thursday night availability report

OUT

RB Andre Devine

WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar

DL Darius Wiley

N/S Emory Snyder

S Da'Mare Williams

DOUBTFUL

DL Corey McIntyre Jr.

CB Jason Chambers

PROBABLE

WR John Neider

EDGE Harper Holloman

CB Nick Taylor

Everyone here has the same status as they did on Wednesday except for cornerback Jason Chambers, who has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful. Chambers has only played in three games this season, thanks to the courts taking a long time to approve his eligibility for a fifth year. He has been a little rusty since coming back, as you would expect, but this defense can't really afford that at this point in time. He's allowed four receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns while also really struggling in run support.

With Chambers likely on the shelf this week, you can expect the cornerback rotation to mainly be Chams Diagne, Nick Taylor, and Andrew Powdrell. Getting Taylor back is a huge deal. It's looking like he will be able to go this week, and that's a huge boost for a defense that needs to play with more physicality.

TCU's Thursday night availability report

OUT

RB Landon Walker

WR Fletcher Fierro

WR Keagan Cunningham

WR Cooper Reid

OL Devan Robison

CB Devondre McGee

DOUBTFUL

S Ryan Yaites

QUESTIONABLE

RB Jeremy Payne

TE Kari Ashley

EDGE Zach Chapman

K Kyle Lemmermann

PROBABLE

DL Floyd Guidry

A couple of changes here for the Frogs. Third-string running back Landon Walker has been downgraded from doubtful to out, and reserve safety Ryan Yaites has been added to the availability report and is considered doubtful. The two big ones here for the Horned Frogs are lead running back Jeremy Payne and tight end Kari Ashley, who leads the team in touchdown grabs. Payne has been their workhorse at the running back position, and although they have had issues getting the ground game going, they don't want to enter the game with only one of their top three backs being healthy.

There will be another availability report released tomorrow morning. West Virginia and TCU will kick things off at 12 p.m. ET.

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