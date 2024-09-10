It's Next Man Up as WVU's Edward Vesterinen is Doubtful for Backyard Brawl
There are three things you want to accomplish when playing FCS opponents. You want to win comfortably, play a bunch of people, and come out of the game healthy. This past weekend, West Virginia accomplished two of the three.
In the first half, starting defensive tackle Edward Vesterinen hobbled off the field with a leg injury and did not return. Immediately following the game, head coach Neal Brown mentioned that he would likely miss a few weeks but didn't have a firm timetable for a return.
Chances are Vesterinen will not suit up this Saturday for the Backyard Brawl. So, who will start in his place? Brown revealed the answer to that question in Monday's presser.
“If he’s not able to go then T.J. Jackson, who has probably been our most productive d-lineman through two weeks, he’ll get the start. We’ll miss Eddie. We’ll miss his leadership, the motor he plays with, but we’ve got guys up there. Asani Redwood’s reps will increase. Sean Martin’s got some flexibility to play the field and the boundary. Hammond Russell’s role will increase and I’ve been really pleased with how he’s played through two weeks. We hate it for Eddie, but we’ve got a room there that we’ve got enough guys that are quality players to be able to pick up the slack.”
Jackson, a transfer from Troy, combined for 81 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks in his final two seasons there. He's a little undersized, but he's super twitchy and athletic which makes him a tough assignment for opposing linemen.
