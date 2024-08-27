WVU Football Season Tickets and Penn State Sold-Out
Tuesday evening, the Mountaineer Ticket Office announced football season tickets and the Penn State home game on Saturday, Aug. 31 are officially sold out.
Fans still looking to purchase single-game tickets for the WVU-Penn State matchup are reminded to visit SeatGeek.com, the official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.
WVU’s next home game after Penn State is against Albany on Saturday, Sep. 7. It will be a Gold Rush and Coca-Cola Family Day. Fans can purchase four tickets and a $25 concessions voucher starting at $150. To purchase a family day package, CLICK HERE.
The Hail WV mini-package is still available for as low as $180 and features home games against Kansas, Kansas State and UCF. To purchase the Hail WV mini-package, CLICK HERE.
Single-game tickets for WVU's remaining home games against Albany, Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State, Baylor and UCF are on sale at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.
The 2024 season marks West Virginia’s 132nd season of football. The Mountaineers are the 15th winningest program in college football.
The 2024 year marks the 45th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 197-76-4 (.718) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980 West Virginia is 91-36-4 all-time in season openers (17-7 since 2000/31-12-1 since 1980).
In home openers, West Virginia is 102-21-6, including winning 19 of the last 20. WVU is 39-5-1 in home openers since 1980, including 22-2 since 2000.
WVU is 38-16 in nonconference games since 2010, including 26-1 at home. The Mountaineers are 73-31 since 2000, including 50-7 at home.