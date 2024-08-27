WVU Mailbag: Chances vs. Penn State, Offensive Approach, Must-Win? + More
West Virginia is set to host Penn State this Saturday for the 2024 season-opener. Earlier this week, I opened up my weekly mailbag and found plenty of good questions for our first mailbag of the season. If you want to submit a question for next week's mailbag, message me on X @Callihan_.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: How well do you think we match up to Penn State this year compared to last year?
A: Much better, in my opinion. I didn't think they stood a shot to win last year's game simply because there were too many question marks on offense, particularly with Garrett Greene and the wide receivers. This year, you know what you have in them and feel pretty good about it. Penn State has a lot of talent coming back, but they have some unknowns at receiver and along the offensive line. I'm not saying they'll pull off the upset, but I can see a scenario where it happens.
From @chaneybrad:
Q: With all the weapons we have on offense, does it change the run/pass balance from last season? Can our defense handle a more explosive offense that could mean more stress on defense?
A: Certainly. Neal talked about it earlier this week that they're going to throw it a little bit more, even on first down. That said, they're not going to stray away from what their identity is. This is still going to be, I would imagine, a run-heavy approach.
From @bparker1786:
Q: Currently an 80% chance of rain for Saturday. Does that give give either team an advantage or disadvantage?
A: The weather may have changed since you submitted this question, but my phone says there's a 45% chance at the moment. If it does rain, I don't know that it changes anything. Both teams are going to run the ball regardless of weather. Maybe it hurts WVU a little more because they're more susceptible to taking shots downfield than Penn State, but they'll still do it unless it's just a monsoon.
From @annonmike:
Q: With a loss is Neal brown back on the hot seat?
A: With a loss to Penn State? No, not at all. West Virginia could get beat soundly in Week 1 and I don't think it changes anything. It's about the bigger picture. What happens in the following 11 games? Do they bounce back? Do they crumble? That would be what determines his job security. I think they've got to win at least eight games for it to be a successful season, but winning seven isn't putting him back on the hot seat. Six or fewer probably does.
From @joedaboys:
Q: Should the game plan be run, run, and run more and keep Penn State off the field?
A: To some degree. Shortening the game will certainly help and to have a chance to win this type of a game you have to do you bread and butter and butter it well. That said, you also have to do some other things to keep them off balance. If Garrett Greene is able to throw it well, West Virginia will be able to do whatever they want in this game from a gameplan perspective.
From @wi_thompson:
Q: If not this year, then when? PSU game is a must win for national respect and a NB signature program win at home. Mistakes will be the determination. We have seen us make mistakes in close games too many times. Do you see this team not making the costly mistake against PSU and win?
A: I wouldn't classify it as a must-win. I get it's easy to look at the nine-win season and all they bring back and think they've arrived, but they're far from that, at least at this point. They're still an extremely young team minus a handful of guys. The 2024 season is the launching pad for what they can do with this young core. It's not playoffs or bust for this team. But to answer your question, no, I don't think there will be some crazy bad football play(s) that someone in old gold and blue makes that will end up costing them the game. If they lose, I'm willing to bet it's because Penn State just executed more.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. No. 8 Penn State
WVU QB Garrett Greene Has Seen 'Double-Digit Increase' in Completion Percentage
Betting Odds for West Virginia vs. Penn State
Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Penn State Insider Ahead of WVU Matchup