Ranking All 16 Big 12 Football Head Coaches From Worst to First
The Big 12 Conference has two new head coaches this upcoming football season, and both of them - Rich Rodriguez (West Virginia) and Scott Frost (UCF) - are returning to the place where they had the most success.
Where do they rank among their peers?
Today, we rank all 16 head coaches in the Big 12 Conference.
Please note, this is not weighted on last year's results or projecting the 2025 season. This is a blend of career history - consistency, winning on the big stage, and the ability to develop talent.
16. Brent Brennan (Arizona)
Career record: (38-56)
I never understood this hire. Brennan never felt like a fit in Tucson and had a pretty underwhelming tenure at San Jose State, where he had four losing seasons in seven years. I wouldn't be surprised if they are looking for a new coach next winter.
15. Scott Frost (UCF)
Career record: (35-38)
Frost's first tenure in Orlando was fun and all, but this is a different beast. We saw how bad it went at Nebraska, and while I don't expect it to be that dreadful, I don't see this second tour being as friendly.
14. Scott Satterfield (Cincinnati)
Career record: (80-56)
Satterfield has two losing seasons under his belt as the head coach at UC and has suffered four losing seasons as a Power Four head coach in six years. Good coach at the lower level, but not sure if it'll ever click for him in the P4.
13. Deion Sanders (Colorado)
Career record: (13-12)
Okay, now we start moving into a tier of coaches that haven't been at their programs very long, but could certainly work their way well up this list in the coming years. Coach Prime produced the Buffs' best season in roughly 10 years, and while he has a lot of talent to replace, his ability to recruit will help keep the program in a good spot.
12. Joey McGuire (Texas Tech)
Career record: (23-16)
It feels like Texas Tech finally got it right. They have a coach with deep ties to high schools in Texas and knows how to develop talent. While the Red Raiders have looked better under McGuire, we're still waiting on that breakout season. The 2025 season might be it.
11. Dave Aranda (Baylor)
Career record: (31-30)
Aranda quickly went from one of the best coaches in the Big 12 to on the hot seat. He more than saved his job a year ago by winning eight games - he has a star at quarterback and has the Bears in a position to take off. He may rank 11th on this list, but he's by far the best defensive mind in the league.
10. Willie Fritz (Houston)
Career record: (75-62)
The program builder. If you give Willie Fritz time, he'll produce results. Houston has a long way to go before it becomes competitive in the Big 12, but they have the right man to get them there. His turnarounds at Georgia Southern and Tulane prove that.
9. Lance Leipold (Kansas)
Career record: (59-61)
Much like Fritz, Leipold knows a thing or two about taking a program to another level. Kansas was viewed as a place where coaching careers go to die. Not for him, though. In 2023, Leipold led KU to its first winning season since 2007 and has won 22 games in four years. For reference, the program won 21 games from 2010-20. If he gets things going again after a down 2024 campaign, he'll climb this list easily.
8. Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State)
Career record: (14-12)
You're probably thinking one of two things...either why is he so low on this list? Or, how is he a few spots higher than Coach Prime, who has also had a bad year one before bouncing back in year two? The answer for both is simple. He's not higher because it's one year. I seriously doubt he's a one-hit wonder, but I can't put him above guys who have sustained success spanning across decades. As far as the difference in him and Coach Prime, well, ASU went 3-1 vs. ranked opponents, won the Big 12 title, and went to the playoff. Two more years' worth of data, and he could be near the top of this list.
7. Sonny Dykes (TCU)
Career record: (98-76)
Dykes struck gold in the transfer portal in his first year on the job, taking the Horned Frogs all the way to the national championship game. They took a massive step back in year two, but rebounded nicely this past season. He's had an up-and-down career, but he has the resources to be a consistent contender in the Big 12 at TCU. I'll admit, he's a hard one to rank. Hard to put him higher, and hard to justify that he's not at least in the top half of the league.
6. Kalani Sitake (BYU)
Career record: (72-43)
Three 10+ win seasons over the last five years for the Cougars. It's a program built on doing the little things right, winning in the trenches, and making the other team beat you. It's a fundamentally sound team year in and year out, which is a credit to Sitake and his coaching staff. Some may think this is too high, and I get it. I'm a big fan and see him having the Cougs in the top five or so of the Big 12.
5. Rich Rodriguez (West Virginia)
Career record: (136-92)
Rich Rod is back in Morgantown and looking to get the Mountaineers back on the map. While most remember his failed tenure at Michigan, they fail to realize that the team he built and developed won 11 games the next season. He had a pretty strong six-year run at Arizona, and most recently took Jax State from the FCS to FBS and won the C-USA championship. The man knows how to win and win big. He's one of the few on this list who had a team in the national title or knocking on the door of an appearance.
4. Chris Klieman (Kansas State)
Career record: (48-28)
Once Kyle Whittingham (Utah) steps down, Klieman will move into the top three, and depending on how K-State performs, he could make a push for the top two. He led North Dakota State to four national championships and has built a consistent winner in Manhattan. If there's a team you should be buying stock in, it's Kansas State.
3. Matt Campbell (Iowa State)
Career record: (90-66)
Campbell hasn't won big at Iowa State yet, but it's coming. Last year, they won 11 games, which marked the first time in program history that they reached double-digit wins in a single season. Let's not forget that before Campbell took over, the Cyclones were one of the annual bottom-feeders in the Big 12. He had that thing turned by year two, and now, it's about to go into another gear. There's a reason NFL teams keep sniffing around Ames, Iowa.
2. Kyle Whittingham (Utah)
Career record: (167-86)
Few have done it longer and better than Kyle Whittingham. Utah may be one of the most consistently good programs that no one ever talks about. They always fly under the radar, but have no reason to be. Whittingham has recorded seven 10+ win seasons, two PAC 12 titles, and seven finishes inside the AP Top 25. It's been a while now, but don't forget Utah made the jump from Group of Five to Power Five, going from the Mountain West to the PAC-12 in 2011. Whittingham may be coming off a 5-7 season, but that doesn't take away from the career he's had.
1. Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State)
Career record: (169-88)
Much like the previously mentioned Kyle Whittingham, Mike Gundy is coming off the worst year of his career, where his team went 3-9. Again, this isn't active power rankings based on last year's results and predicting 2025. There's not a more consistent winner in the Big 12 than Gundy, who's done it for 20 years. Eight t0+ win seasons, one Big 12 title, and nine top 20 finishes in the AP poll.
