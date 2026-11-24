West Virginia has been having discussions with the players that they want to bring back in 2027, but after Friday's regular season finale, those talks will intensify. Signing day for the high school class is next Wednesday, but retention is front of mind for everyone in the building right now.

"We're doing it, and some teams are waiting until the end of the season to start retention talks, and I think that's too late," WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez said Monday night on his radio show. "We're doing those talks now and been doing it really since the open date. It will be really serious after this weekend, whether we're in a bowl game or not; retention talks kind of take the immediate focus more than anything else. Our personnel staff and our coaches are talking about it literally every day. I talked to the whole team about it today. There's a lot of guys we want to come back, but some of your agents are putting us in a tough situation. We're running a business now, and our guys understand that. I'm evaluating everybody every day. Some decisions we make might surprise some guys. We'll see."

Some agents are telling their clients to wait things out to see what the market is for them and while that makes sense, you have to be careful if you're a player to not wait too long or the door will shut on you to return.

"I feel pretty positive about the majority of them," Rodriguez said about the players he wants to retain. "But I'm also a little surprised some of them that you think would be like, 'Hey, yeah, thank you!' and they're like under the advice of their agents more than anything is like, 'Hey, hold on.' I could tell you at least six or seven kids that are like, 'Hey, I'm good,' but their agent is just doing agency and saying, 'Well, let's hold on and see what the market is,' and that part of it can be a little frustrating. I just remind them, don't let your agent screw that spot up for you too. The vast majority of them are really excited, and they want to come back."

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The transfer portal doesn't officially open until January 4th, but you will know which players are going to leave well before then. As soon as the season is over and they have their exit meeting with the staff, they'll have a pretty good idea of where they stand and may mull it over for a bit. Those who do plan to hit the portal will announce their intentions to do so in December.

The overwhelming feeling is that the Mountaineers are going to be able to hold onto many of the guys they intend to keep. The big one, of course, is Mike Hawkins Jr. Talks with his representation are still ongoing, and there's nothing new to report there at this time, but if they are able to get a deal done with him, it will likely lead to several others quickly making the decision to stay in the Old Gold and Blue.

WVU's Chief of Staff, Dusty Rutledge, gave a brief update on Rich Rod's show last night, stating, "The retention is going...you'd like to get all of them that you want...I want to say we've got close to fifteen guys that are locked right now."

WVU plans to announce who has re-signed at a later date when they have more deals done.

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