WVU Injury Update: S Matt Sieg, WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar Trending to Play at Texas Tech

A bunch of good news for the Mountaineers on the injury front, as the bye week appeared to do them some good.

We will likely see the return of wide receiver Armoni Weaver-Bomar, and defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. and cornerback Jason Chambers are not listed on the team's first availability report of the week, signaling they are on track to play this weekend against Texas Tech.

Let's take a peek at each team's report that was submitted late Wednesday night.

West Virginia

OUT

RB Andre Devine

RB Lawrence Autry

DL Darius Wiley

N/S Emory Snyder

DOUBTFUL

QB Jyron Hughley

QUESTIONABLE

S Da’Mare Williams

S Jacob Bradford

PROBABLE

WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar

CB Nick Taylor

S Matt Sieg

Armoni Weaver-Bomar fractured his finger in the Big 12 opening loss to Oklahoma State, which required surgery, and assuming all goes according to plan, he will be back on the field for the first time since that night in late September. His speed is much needed, and while he may not be heavily targeted, Rich Rod will find ways to get him involved.

Freshman safety Matt Sieg left the game against TCU a couple of weeks ago and did not return. Quite frankly, I wasn't sure that he'd be able to go for this one, considering he had his arm in a sling following that injury. The fact that it wasn't a serious ordeal is great news for the defense, but especially for him, who needs these last four games to continue to grow and develop.

Texas Tech

OUT

WR Jalen Jones

DOUBTFUL

WR Malcolm Simmons

QUESTIONABLE

WR Kenny Johnson

LB Ansel Nedore

S Mikal Harrison-Pilot

PROBABLE

OL Jordan Church

S Peyton Morgan

S Miquel Dingle Jr.

S Marcus Ramon-Edwards

The key name to watch here for Texas Tech is wide receiver Kenny Johnson. The Pitt transfer is by far the Red Raiders' No. 1 receiver, leading them in receptions (35), receiving yards (548), and yards per reception (15.7), although he only has two touchdown grabs on the season. Tech hasn't scored the ball much through the air this season, though, with just 10 touchdown passes in eight games. If he is unable to go, look for Coy Eaking and tight end Terrance Carter Jr. to be the go-to targets.

The next availability report will need to be submitted by West Virginia and Texas Tech at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday night.

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