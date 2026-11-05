WVU Injury Update: S Matt Sieg, WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar Trending to Play at Texas Tech
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A bunch of good news for the Mountaineers on the injury front, as the bye week appeared to do them some good.
We will likely see the return of wide receiver Armoni Weaver-Bomar, and defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. and cornerback Jason Chambers are not listed on the team's first availability report of the week, signaling they are on track to play this weekend against Texas Tech.
Let's take a peek at each team's report that was submitted late Wednesday night.
West Virginia
OUT
RB Andre Devine
RB Lawrence Autry
DL Darius Wiley
N/S Emory Snyder
DOUBTFUL
QB Jyron Hughley
QUESTIONABLE
S Da’Mare Williams
S Jacob Bradford
PROBABLE
WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar
CB Nick Taylor
S Matt Sieg
Armoni Weaver-Bomar fractured his finger in the Big 12 opening loss to Oklahoma State, which required surgery, and assuming all goes according to plan, he will be back on the field for the first time since that night in late September. His speed is much needed, and while he may not be heavily targeted, Rich Rod will find ways to get him involved.
Freshman safety Matt Sieg left the game against TCU a couple of weeks ago and did not return. Quite frankly, I wasn't sure that he'd be able to go for this one, considering he had his arm in a sling following that injury. The fact that it wasn't a serious ordeal is great news for the defense, but especially for him, who needs these last four games to continue to grow and develop.
Texas Tech
OUT
WR Jalen Jones
DOUBTFUL
WR Malcolm Simmons
QUESTIONABLE
WR Kenny Johnson
LB Ansel Nedore
S Mikal Harrison-Pilot
PROBABLE
OL Jordan Church
S Peyton Morgan
S Miquel Dingle Jr.
S Marcus Ramon-Edwards
The key name to watch here for Texas Tech is wide receiver Kenny Johnson. The Pitt transfer is by far the Red Raiders' No. 1 receiver, leading them in receptions (35), receiving yards (548), and yards per reception (15.7), although he only has two touchdown grabs on the season. Tech hasn't scored the ball much through the air this season, though, with just 10 touchdown passes in eight games. If he is unable to go, look for Coy Eaking and tight end Terrance Carter Jr. to be the go-to targets.
The next availability report will need to be submitted by West Virginia and Texas Tech at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday night.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_