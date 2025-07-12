WVU Legend Oliver Luck is Back and He is Taking on a New Position of Influence
More familiar faces are beginning to reappear. According to Jeff Jenkins of MetroNews, former West Virginia quarterback and athletic director Oliver Luck has been appointed to the WVU Board of Governors by Governor Patrick Morrissey, who also appointed Bray Cary and Jim Martin to the Board.
Luck played for the Mountaineers from 1978-81, helping the program to a nine-win season and a Peach Bowl victory over Florida in his final season in the Old Gold and Blue. In 41 games, Luck completed 466-of-911 passes for 5,765 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 367 times for 517 yards and 11 scores.
One interesting nugget on Luck is that he had the highest rushing attempt total for a single game over Pat White and Major Harris. Luck ran it 29 times in a 1979 loss to Pitt, while White's career high was 27 and Harris' was 24.
After serving as WVU's athletic director from 2010-14, Luck was the Executive Vice President for Regulatory Affairs for the NCAA and then became Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the XFL.
