Javon Small Signs Two-Way Deal with Memphis — What it Means for His NBA Future
The Memphis Grizzlies have officially signed former West Virginia guard Javon Small to his rookie contract, which will be a two-way deal.
If you're not familiar with NBA contracts, a two-way deal gives the organization some roster flexibility by allowing said player to play games at both the NBA and G League level. They can bounce back and forth between the two for one or two seasons, and the player must have three or fewer years of NBA experience to have this type of contract. NBA teams are allotted 15 standard roster spots and three two-ways. Once a player reaches 50 NBA games on a two-way, his contract must be converted to a standard NBA contract
A two-way contract is very normal for most second-round selections, especially those selected in the middle part of the round and beyond. Like another former Mountaineer guard, Jevon Carter, Small will likely see a lot of time with the Memphis Hustle during his rookie campaign while seeing snippets of action with the big league club here and there.
Small had a decent performance in the team's Summer League opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but did not see action in their last three games. There is no injury designation, and in all likelihood, this is due to working out his contract.
Javon Small's Summer League stats and remaining schedule
July 5 vs. Thunder: 4 pts, 6 ast, 1 stl, 2/6 FG (0/2 3FG)
July 7 vs. Jazz: DNP, Coach’s Decision
July 8 vs. 76ers DNP, Coach’s Decision
July 11 vs. Celtics: DNP, Coach’s Decision
July 12 vs. Trail Blazers
July 15 vs. Warriors
July 17 vs. Hawks
