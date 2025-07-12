Tavon Austin’s Legendary Highlight Tape is Now an Easter Egg in College Football 26
Tavon Austin's "Only One" highlights by DougityDog aka Doug Cross on YouTube remain the most-watched football highlight reel of all-time, and will probably remain so for the rest of eternity. Currently, the video stands at 25,499,224. Well, oops, make that 25,499,225 because I couldn't help myself from watching it again when grabbing the link.
The highlight tape has impacted so many beyond the state of West Virginia, inspiring young athletes to be the next Tavon, although as the video references, there's "Only One" Tavon Austin. The things he did on a football field were magical.
The way he could wiggle in and out of tight spaces, escape tackles, stop on a dime, change direction, and make people look like a deer on skates was something no one can replicate. He dominated the college game, and if the NFL had figured out the right way to use him, he would have had a more impactful career at the next level.
In this year's college football video game, EA Sports revamped its Road to Glory mode with a more interactive experience where the player you create is able to text back and forth to his coach, respond to questions from a reporter, pick who you're going to ask to go to homecoming, and much more. Every decision impacts you in one way or another, and someone happened to stumble upon a Tavon Austin mention where the user had a negative impact.
"You skip your lab and text her for the address, but she never responds. You fall asleep watching Tavon Austin highlights."
It's pretty crazy to see how popular the highlight reel has become, but falling asleep watching it? What?!? Um, yeah, that itself should negatively impact your player.
