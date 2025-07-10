JJ Wetherholt Shines in Triple-A Debut with 424-Foot Blast and Scorching Triple
Life is supposed to be more difficult with each level you climb in minor league baseball, but apparently that's not the case for former West Virginia star JJ Wetherholt. At least, not at the moment.
Off the heels of his first career multi home run game that resulted in a promotion to Triple-A Memphis, Wetherholt proved the Cardinals' right in their decision to move him up. In his first game at the Triple-A level he ripped a triple to right and then scorched a ball to straightaway centerfield for his first homer - a ball that traveled 424 feet.
In game two of the doubleheader between Memphis and Charlotte, Wetherholt went 1-for-4 with a double - a ball he hit over 107 mph past the shortstop, rolling all the way to the wall in the left center.
It's still early, but if Wetherholt continues to rake like this, there's a pretty good shot he'll be one of the few position players considered to join the St. Louis Cardinals when rosters expand to 28 in September.
This Saturday, Wetherholt will be in Atlanta to participate in the MLB Futures All-Star Game. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET.
