Don’t Let the Numbers Fool You, Jaylen Henderson Can Throw Better Than You Think
With Nicco Marchiol missing some practice time this week, seeking an opinion on his injured foot, West Virginia may have to turn to another quarterback for Saturday's matchup versus Utah.
Texas A&M transfer Jaylen Henderson, most can assume, would be the top candidate to replace him, given his overall experience and the fact that he's logged the second-most in-game reps this season. It also helps that he's coming off a game in which he rushed for over 70 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Henderson can certainly use his legs to beat teams, but he can sling around a little bit, too, although he hasn't been able to truly showcase it through the first month of the season. It's easy to just look at his stat sheet that reads 4/11 (36.%) and assume he really struggles throwing it. That's not exactly accurate.
If you look at each of his official 11 pass attempts, it's not all on Henderson. There are some drops, some miscommunications, some close misses, and a couple of errant throws. It's not all bad, as some like to paint it out to be.
It's not been great, but it's not all that far off either. Also, you have to factor in that he's coming into each of these games cold off the bench. It takes time to settle into the rhythm of a game. Just go back and look at some of what he was able to do when starting games for A&M two years ago. This throw over the middle of the field was a thing of beauty. Fitted it in a tight window for six.
There are several impressive plays in this other highlight reel below, but if you fast-forward to the 2:18 mark, that's an NFL throw. He has the arm strength to make every throw Rich Rodriguez would ask him to make.
During that 2023 season at A&M, Henderson completed 6-of-13 pass attempts 20+ yards downfield. He went 10-for-15 on attempts 10-19 yards, and 24/30 on nine yards or less. I would put Marchiol's numbers here, but it's not fair to him because of the offensive line play he's had. However, there is one that I can compare — stats when under pressure.
Henderson went 11/18 (61.1%) for 126 yards and one pick. Marchiol so far this season? 15/27 (55.6%) for 156 yards and two picks.
"All of our quarterbacks, all of them, can make the throws," Rodriguez said earlier this week. "It's a matter of throwing it to the right guy at the right time and reading the defense. There's a lot to quarterback play. It's more challenging than ever before because defenses have become more complicated.
“Yeah, I thought he ran okay," Rodriguez said about Henderson's performance vs. Kansas. "He had a couple decent runs. I thought he was seeing the field. I really liked his demeanor. It’s hard sometimes when you come off the bench cold in a situation like that, but when we put him in, he acted like a veteran.”
Nicco Marchiol is the best passer of the group currently, but Henderson's ability to run and throw it around just enough could give the West Virginia offense the spark it desperately needs. Rodriguez has not commented on who will start for the Mountaineers, and a decision won't be revealed to the public prior to kickoff.
