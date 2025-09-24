Way-Too-Early Game-by-Game Predictions of WVU's Big 12 Conference Schedule
On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference officially released the league schedule for the 2025-26 men's basketball season, bringing West Virginia's schedule to completion. How will the Mountaineers fare in Big 12 play in year one under new head coach Ross Hodge?
It's too early to truly know what this bunch is capable of, but I have some initial thoughts on how this may go.
Predictions
1/2 at Iowa State - Lose (0-1)
1/6 vs. Cincinnati - Win (1-1)
1/10 vs. Kansas - Lose (1-2)
1/13 at Houston - Lose (1-3)
1/17 vs. Colorado - Win (2-3)
1/21 at Arizona State - Win (3-3)
1/24 at Arizona - Lose (3-4)
1/27 vs. Kansas State - Lose (3-5)
1/31 vs. Baylor - Win (4-5)
2/5 at Cincinnati - Lose (4-6)
2/8 vs. Texas Tech - Lose (4-7)
2/14 at UCF - Win (5-7)
2/18 vs. Utah - Win (6-7)
2/21 at TCU - Lose (6-8)
2/24 at Oklahoma State - Win (7-8)
2/28 vs. BYU - Lose (7-9)
3/3 at Kansas State - Lose (7-10)
3/6 vs. UCF - Win (8-10)
A brutal start
Opening league play with three of the first four games against Iowa State, Kansas, and Houston is quite the welcome to the Big 12 for Ross Hodge. Although I have Kansas as a loss for now, that could quickly change once we actually see this group on the floor. Really, it'll be about keeping their head above water through those first handful of games.
A favorable finish
I have West Virginia dropping three of the last five, but winning four of its last seven, and the matchups with TCU and Kansas State could easily be flipped into wins if this group proves to be an NCAA Tournament-worthy team. Bottom line is, they're winnable matchups.
Manageable slate
The Mountaineers don't get Kansas, Iowa State, or Houston twice and instead will have home-and-homes with UCF, Cincinnati, and Kansas State. UCF and Cincinnati are likely to be in the bottom six or so of the conference.
