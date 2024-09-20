WVU Opponent Breakdown: Scouting the Kansas Jayhawks
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) in a Big 12 Conference opener Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.
The Jayhawks started the season inside the top 25 and climbed to 19th in the AP Poll and 20th in the Coaches Poll after their season opening win over Lindenwood but fell on the road to Illinois and then a stunning home loss to UNLV last week have them backed in a corner.
Offense
Kansas lost its offseason coordinator Andy Kotelnicki to Penn State in the offseason and the Kansas offense has gotten off to a slow start, ranking 13th in scoring (28.3) in the Big 12 and last in passing offense (164.3 ypg), but the Jayhawks’ still have one of the best rushing attacks in the league, averaging 236.0 yards per game, placing them third in the conference.
Devin Neal has hit the century mark in the first three games this season, leading the team in rushing with 333 yards and two touchdowns on 45 carries. The senior leads the Power Four conferences in career rushing yards (3,290) and career rushing touchdowns (35).
Redshirt junior Daniel Hishaw helped carry the load out of the backfield through the early portion of the schedule with 16 for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Senior quarterback Jalon Daniels came into the season on multiple watch lists and was considered a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate but has struggled to begin the season, holding a 54.9% completion percentage, a three to six touchdown to interception ratio and is averaging 147.3 yard through the air and 33.3 yards on the ground.
Kansas returned 85% of its production in the receivers’ room a season.
Leading the unit is Luke Grim. The senior has a team-leading 18 receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns while senior Lawrence Arnold has 131 receiving yards on 10 receptions and a touchdown.
Defense
The Jayhawk defense returns eight starters from a unit that ranked fourth in the Big 12 in total yards allowed per game last season.
Preseason All-Big 12 selection and Bednarik Award Watch List candidate Cobee Bryant highlights the unit that is allowing 16.3 ppg. The senior’s nine career interceptions coming into the season ranked fourth among Power Four defensive backs.
Senior linebacker Cornell Wheeler has a team-high of 19 tackles and three tackles for loss, while his counterpart, senior linebacker JB Brown, has nearly matched his totals, tallying 16 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Defensive end Jerome Robinson the defense in harassing its opponents in the backfield with 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
