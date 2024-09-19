Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas
West Virginia and Kansas are getting a new lease on life this Saturday as Big 12 Conference play begins in Morgantown. In years past, starting the season 1-2 pretty much meant that you're season was over with. Not anymore. With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, everyone has a chance to make it until you run yourself out of the conference title chase.
So, who will win this Big 12 opener between the Mountaineers and Jayhawks? Here are our picks:
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 27, Kansas 24
Immediately following the loss to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl I had my mind set that I would be going against the Mountaineers this week. But then the more I studied this matchup, the more I liked West Virginia's chances.
Kansas' offense has been rather stale throughout the first three weeks of the season, managing to put up a combined 37 points in their two FBS games against Illinois and UNLV. QB Jalon Daniels has not looked like the same quarterback that shined under now Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, entering this week with three touchdowns and SIX interceptions. He's putting the ball in harm's way just about as much as anyone in the country.
West Virginia's defense is struggling in its own right, but it's primarily been the secondary. While Kansas will take some shots down the field, they're going to stick to what they do best and that's run the football. Devin Neal is one of the most underrated backs in all of college football, rushing for over 3,000 yards so far in his career. WVU played the run well against Pitt and as long as they do so once again this week, I believe they'll head into the bye week as happy campers.
Prediction record: 2-1.
Christopher Hall: Kansas 38, West Virginia 34
Which 1-2 team remains hungry after a 1-2 start?
West Virginia and Kansas were expecting to have a winning record heading into conference play. The Jayhawks were looking towards a 3-0 record with Lindenwood, Illinois and UNLV on their nonconference slate. Meanwhile, West Virginia’s hype was building as the season approached, especially with an opportunity to knock a top 10 program in Penn State at home in the season opener. The Mountaineers came out flat on both sides of the ball against the Nittany Lions, and the absence of a competent defensive secondary has become a glaring issue, especially in the Backyard Brawl last week.
The Mountaineer defense looked to have corrected some of the deficiencies in the second half against Pitt after holding the offense to six yards in the first 20 minutes. Then, the Panthers moved the ball with ease to get within three with just over three minutes remaining.
The West Virginia offense had its opportunity to seal the game, but a missed a missed assignment on first down and conservative play calling on second down led to a third down sack, forcing a punt and set up a and a Pitt game winning drive. Another issue arose with this WVU team.
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has gotten off to the worst start of his career after completing just 54.9% of his passes and has thrown six interceptions thus far, and his decline could be attributed to the departure of offensive coordinator Any Kotelnicki to Penn State. However, the lack of a passing defense and the lack of containment in the backfield, this could be a confidence booster for a quarterback who led Jayhawks to a Big 12 opening overtime win in Morgantown in 2022.
West Virginia is capable of scoring points, and I suspect they will be able to keep pace with the Jayhawks but the lack of killer instinct the offense has shown through the first three games lends be to believe they’ll collapse in another critical situation.
West Virginia drops another heartbreak, 38-34.
Prediction record: 2-1.
