WVU Player Ratings Leaked in College Football 26 Dynasty Mode YouTube Video
Early release for College Football 26 doesn't come out until tomorrow, July 7th, but EA Sports has formed a relationship with a number of content creators who play the game regularly and record shows on YouTube.
One of those creators, "TheHollywoodBud," did a rebuild of West Virginia on dynasty mode, and as he was flipping through different parts of the roster, you could see what some (not all) of the player ratings were. I put all of the players' ratings that showed on the screen in order by position below.
Note: The game is still being worked on and could have updates to overall ratings. Also, many of the incoming freshmen and players who transferred to WVU were not put in the game. They can be added in a future title update, assuming they opted in to the game.
Quarterback
Jaylen Henderson - 78
Nicco Marchiol - 78
Max Brown - 77
Khalil Wilkins - 75
Running Back
Jahiem White - 89
Jaylan Knighton - 84
Tye Edwards - 80
Diore Hubbard - 72
Wide Receiver
Cam Vaughn - 83
Rodney Gallagher III - 81
Jaden Bray - 78
Christian Hamilton - 77
Oran Singleton - 77
Preston Fox - 76
Jordan McCants - 72
Jarod Bowie - 66
Tight End
Ryan Ward - 68
Left Tackle
Malik Agbo - 78
Left Guard
Walter Young Bear - 81
Cooper Young - 71
Brandon Homady - 67
Defensive Tackle
Asani Redwood - 76
EDGE
Curtis Jones Jr. - 78
Wilnerson Telemaque - 69
WILL
Chase Wilson - 81
Ashton Woods - 69
Michael Hastie - 66
MIKE
Ben Cutter - 73
Cornerback
Jordan Scruggs - 86
Michael Coats Jr. - 85
Darrian Lewis - 80
Derek Carter - 79
Devonte Golden-Nelson - 77
Jason Chambers - 76
Free Safety
Kekoura Tarnue - 83
Strong Safety
Israel Boyce - 77
