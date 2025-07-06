Mountaineers Now

WVU Player Ratings Leaked in College Football 26 Dynasty Mode YouTube Video

An early look at what some Mountaineers are rated in this year's video game.

Schuyler Callihan

College Football 26
In this story:

Early release for College Football 26 doesn't come out until tomorrow, July 7th, but EA Sports has formed a relationship with a number of content creators who play the game regularly and record shows on YouTube.

One of those creators, "TheHollywoodBud," did a rebuild of West Virginia on dynasty mode, and as he was flipping through different parts of the roster, you could see what some (not all) of the player ratings were. I put all of the players' ratings that showed on the screen in order by position below.

Note: The game is still being worked on and could have updates to overall ratings. Also, many of the incoming freshmen and players who transferred to WVU were not put in the game. They can be added in a future title update, assuming they opted in to the game.

Quarterback

Jaylen Henderson - 78

Nicco Marchiol - 78

Max Brown - 77

Khalil Wilkins - 75

Running Back

Jahiem White - 89

Jaylan Knighton - 84

Tye Edwards - 80

Diore Hubbard - 72

Wide Receiver

Cam Vaughn - 83

Rodney Gallagher III - 81

Jaden Bray - 78

Christian Hamilton - 77

Oran Singleton - 77

Preston Fox - 76

Jordan McCants - 72

Jarod Bowie - 66

Tight End

Ryan Ward - 68

Left Tackle

Malik Agbo - 78

Left Guard

Walter Young Bear - 81

Cooper Young - 71

Brandon Homady - 67

Defensive Tackle

Asani Redwood - 76

EDGE

Curtis Jones Jr. - 78

Wilnerson Telemaque - 69

WILL

Chase Wilson - 81

Ashton Woods - 69

Michael Hastie - 66

MIKE

Ben Cutter - 73

Cornerback

Jordan Scruggs - 86

Michael Coats Jr. - 85

Darrian Lewis - 80

Derek Carter - 79

Devonte Golden-Nelson - 77

Jason Chambers - 76

Free Safety

Kekoura Tarnue - 83

Strong Safety

Israel Boyce - 77

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Javon Small Drops Dimes and Turns Some Heads in Debut with Memphis Grizzlies

Erik Stevenson Explodes Off the Bench and Buries the Spurs from Deep

Between The Eers: Where the Media Would Rank WVU in the Big 12 Poll

WVU tight ends could be the surprise position group in 2025 if things click

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football