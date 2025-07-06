Erik Stevenson Explodes Off the Bench and Buries the Spurs from Deep
Erik Stevenson had his sights set on joining Best Virginia for The Basketball Tournament this summer in Charleston, but a last-minute opportunity popped up for him to play with the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer League, which he obviously couldn't pass on.
Saturday evening, the Heat played their first game and received a huge shot in the arm from the former Mountaineer sharpshooter off the bench. Stevenson finished the night with 16 points (2nd on the team) on 4/6 shooting, draining all four three-point attempts. He also chipped in five rebounds and three assists in the Heat's 82-69 win over the San Antonio Spurs in the California Classic.
Last season, Stevenson played four games overseas for Cholet in the LNB Elite in France before returning to the United States to play for the Capital City Go-Go, the G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards. In 30 games there, he averaged 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. In February, he did sign a 10-day contract with the Wizards but never checked into a game.
Stevenson will be back in action this evening as he takes on the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Between The Eers: Where the Media Would Rank WVU in the Big 12 Poll
WVU tight ends could be the surprise position group in 2025 if things click
Five Key Recruits Who Could Change the Trajectory of WVU Football
One Voice in the National Media Just Picked West Virginia as a Big 12 Dark Horse