WVU Player Ratings on College Football 25

EA Sports has released player ratings for this year's game. Did they get it right for the most part?

Schuyler Callihan

EA Sports' College Football 25 video game is officially out (early release), marking the first college football game to hit shelves in over a decade. Fans all around the country have been getting hyped with each reveal EA drops on their social accounts and webpage. Today, they with the early release, we got our first look at the official player ratings for every player that is in the game.

For those of you who are new or unfamiliar with the rating system, a 99 overall is the max grade. Below, you'll find the overall rating for each player on the West Virginia roster.

Quarterback

Garrett Greene - 87

Nicco Marchiol - 78

Ryder Burton - 73

Khalil Wilkins - 67

Scott Kean - 58

Running Back

Jahiem White - 84

CJ Donaldson - 84

Jaylen Anderson - 76

Trae'von Dunbar - 67

Fullback

Collin McBee - 73

Wide Receiver

Hudson Clement - 81

Justin Robinson - 78

Jaden Bray - 77

Traylon Ray - 76

Preston Fox - 76

Rodney Gallagher III - 72

Jarel Williams - 70

Ric'Darious Farmer - 67

Keyshawn Robinson - 65

CJ Cole - 56

Tight End

Kole Taylor (Not on game)

Treylan Davis - 78

TJ Johnson - 68

Will Dixon - 68

Jack Sammarco - 65

Left Tackle

Wyatt Milum - 90

Johnny Williams IV - 70

Lucas Austin - 68

Left Guard

Tomas Rimac - 82

Sullivan Weidman - 75

Bryce Biggs - 69

Center

Brandon Yates - 80

Landen Livingston - 76

Kyle Altuner - 70

Right Guard

Ja'Quay Hubbard - 82

Maurice Hamilton - 74

Cooper Young - 68

Right Tackle

Xavier Bausley - 76

Nick Malone - 74

Nick Krahe - 66

Defensive End

Tyrin Bradley -78

Ty French - 77

Sean Martin - 77

TJ Jackson - 76

Taurus Simmons - 75

Zachariah Keith - 72

Obinna Onwuka - 68

Makai Byerson - 67

Elijah Kinsler - 65

Defensive Tackle

Fatorma Mulbah - 82

Edward Vesterinen - 77

Hammond Russell IV - 73

Asani Redwood - 71

Nate Gabriel - 65

Outside Linebacker

Reid Carrico - 76

Trey Lathan - 76

Jairo Faverus - 67

Rickey Williams - 67

Middle Linebacker

Ben Cutter - 73

Josiah Trotter 71

Caden Biser - 71

Cornerback

Kekoura Tarnue - 82

Ayden Garnes - 80

TJ Crandall - 79

Jacolby Spells - 79

Dontez Fagan - 75

Jordan Jackson - 73

Garnett Hollis - 72

Israel Boyce - 67

Free Safety

Aubrey Burks - 87

Josiah Jackson - 74

Jason Cross - 70

Strong Safety

Anthony Wilson - 79

Raleigh Collins III - 74

Avery Wilcox - 70

Zae Jennings - 69

Aden Tagaloa-Nelson - 65

Kicker

Michael Hayes - 70

RJ Kocan - 61

Punter

Oliver Straw 80

