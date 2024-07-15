WVU Player Ratings on College Football 25
EA Sports' College Football 25 video game is officially out (early release), marking the first college football game to hit shelves in over a decade. Fans all around the country have been getting hyped with each reveal EA drops on their social accounts and webpage. Today, they with the early release, we got our first look at the official player ratings for every player that is in the game.
For those of you who are new or unfamiliar with the rating system, a 99 overall is the max grade. Below, you'll find the overall rating for each player on the West Virginia roster.
Quarterback
Garrett Greene - 87
Nicco Marchiol - 78
Ryder Burton - 73
Khalil Wilkins - 67
Scott Kean - 58
Running Back
Jahiem White - 84
CJ Donaldson - 84
Jaylen Anderson - 76
Trae'von Dunbar - 67
Fullback
Collin McBee - 73
Wide Receiver
Hudson Clement - 81
Justin Robinson - 78
Jaden Bray - 77
Traylon Ray - 76
Preston Fox - 76
Rodney Gallagher III - 72
Jarel Williams - 70
Ric'Darious Farmer - 67
Keyshawn Robinson - 65
CJ Cole - 56
Tight End
Kole Taylor (Not on game)
Treylan Davis - 78
TJ Johnson - 68
Will Dixon - 68
Jack Sammarco - 65
Left Tackle
Wyatt Milum - 90
Johnny Williams IV - 70
Lucas Austin - 68
Left Guard
Tomas Rimac - 82
Sullivan Weidman - 75
Bryce Biggs - 69
Center
Brandon Yates - 80
Landen Livingston - 76
Kyle Altuner - 70
Right Guard
Ja'Quay Hubbard - 82
Maurice Hamilton - 74
Cooper Young - 68
Right Tackle
Xavier Bausley - 76
Nick Malone - 74
Nick Krahe - 66
Defensive End
Tyrin Bradley -78
Ty French - 77
Sean Martin - 77
TJ Jackson - 76
Taurus Simmons - 75
Zachariah Keith - 72
Obinna Onwuka - 68
Makai Byerson - 67
Elijah Kinsler - 65
Defensive Tackle
Fatorma Mulbah - 82
Edward Vesterinen - 77
Hammond Russell IV - 73
Asani Redwood - 71
Nate Gabriel - 65
Outside Linebacker
Reid Carrico - 76
Trey Lathan - 76
Jairo Faverus - 67
Rickey Williams - 67
Middle Linebacker
Ben Cutter - 73
Josiah Trotter 71
Caden Biser - 71
Cornerback
Kekoura Tarnue - 82
Ayden Garnes - 80
TJ Crandall - 79
Jacolby Spells - 79
Dontez Fagan - 75
Jordan Jackson - 73
Garnett Hollis - 72
Israel Boyce - 67
Free Safety
Aubrey Burks - 87
Josiah Jackson - 74
Jason Cross - 70
Strong Safety
Anthony Wilson - 79
Raleigh Collins III - 74
Avery Wilcox - 70
Zae Jennings - 69
Aden Tagaloa-Nelson - 65
Kicker
Michael Hayes - 70
RJ Kocan - 61
Punter
Oliver Straw 80
