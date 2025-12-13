WVU Safety Jason Cross Jr. Announces He will Enter the Transfer Portal

West Virginia University redshirt freshman safety Jason Cross Jr. announced Saturday evening on social media that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Pittsburgh (PA) native made no appearances during his Mountaineer career.

Cross arrived in Morgantown after a decorated prep career at Bishop Canevin High School. He earned all-state honors and was selected to play in the prestigious Big 33 All-Star Game, recognizing the top high school players from Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Cross was a three-time all-conference selection at safety and earned all-conference honors as a wide receiver, showcasing his versatility on both sides of the ball. He was named conference and section Defensive Most Valuable Player twice.

During his senior year, Cross was named to the 2023 Pennsylvania Writers’ Class A All-State First Team and earned a spot on the 2023 Pennsylvania All-Star Football Team as selected by SBLive. Statistically, he posted 41 solo tackles and 18 assisted tackles, added 11 tackles for loss, and contributed offensively with 528 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns his senior year.

West Virginia's updated safety room

Israel Boyce, Julien Horton

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

