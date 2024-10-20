Garrett Greene, Jahiem White, and Wyatt Milum Ruled Out for Rest of K-State Game
After a rough first half, West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene will be watching the rest of tonight's game against Kansas State from the sideline. FOX sideline reporter Josh Sims was told by head coach Neal Brown that Greene is done for the day with an upper-body injury.
WVU also announced that starting left tackle Wyatt Milum and running back Jahiem White will not play the rest of the night.
Greene came up limping in the first quarter after a big run with what looked like an injured knee or leg but stayed in the game. His absence will be felt in the run game as he was the Mountaineers' leading rusher in the first half with 88 yards on 10 carries. Throwing the football, however, did not go as well. Greene completed just 9-of-19 pass attempts for 85 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
Redshirt sophomore Nicco Marchiol will replace Greene as the quarterback. On the season, Marchiol has completed 4/5 passes for 22 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
