WVU QB Garrett Greene 'Still Struggling' with Upper Body Injury
West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene is among several Mountaineers who are trying to get back onto the field after suffering an injury in the past couple of weeks. Greene missed the Arizona game with an upper-body injury and looked really beat up following the Kansas State game.
On Monday, head coach Neal Brown provided an update on Greene's status along with the many other banged up Mountaineers.
“Garrett (Greene) is still struggling a little bit. Wyatt (Milum) is making progress. He’ll be available. He’ll practice this week. Aubrey (Burks), I don’t know. I don’t have any updates on him. (Ayden) Garnes, I would say he’s still out at this point. I’ll know more by next Monday, but I would say he’s still out. KK (Tarnue), I think will be touch and go. A lot of it will depend on how he heals this week. CJ (Donaldson) we’ll see how he does this week.”
Greene had struggled in the team's two losses to Iowa State and Kansas State, combining to go 27-of-50 for 291 yards, and two touchdowns to four interceptions. For whatever reason, Greene just hasn't looked like the same quarterback that he was a year ago despite the coaching staff raving about his increased precision throwing the football during the offseason.
Neal Brown declined to name a starting quarterback for the Cincinnati game next week, as he wants to wait for Greene to get healthy before doing so. If the Mountaineers had a game this week, it would be very unlikely that Greene would be able to go. The bye week does buy him some extra time to get right and return to practice, possibly giving him a chance to start or appear versus the Bearcats.
This is it for Greene, so you know he's going to do everything he can to get back on the field. There is no medical redshirt and even if there was he wouldn't be eligible for one having already appeared in seven games., meaning this is his final year of eligibility. And unless he makes a position switch or plays professionally in another league such as the UFL, CFL or AFL, this could be Greene's last few games as a football player.
It may not happen for the Cincinnati game, but it's hard to doubt a kid that displays so much toughness that we've seen the last of him in a Mountaineer uniform. That being said, if his injury is that serious, then putting his health first should be prioritized.
Nicco Marchiol showcased last week against Arizona that he's more than capable of winning games, so if Greene remains out, it's not like the Mountaineers are in a world of hurt.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Neal Brown Admits WVU Put Trey Lathan in a Bad Position in Arizona Game
Between The Eers: What Lesley's Firing Could Mean
Does Jordan Lesley's Firing Mean Neal Brown is Starting to Feel the Pressure?
Neal Brown Explains the Decision to Part Ways with Jordan Lesley