Neal Brown Explains the Decision to Part Ways with Jordan Lesley
Tuesday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers parted ways with defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley after another disappointing defensive performance this past weekend in Tucson.
Lesley cited earlier in the year that the struggles against the pass were "easy fixes" but the results on the field have not changed.
Shortly after the news broke, WVU head coach Neal Brown released a statement on the firing.
Neal Brown via WVU Athletics Communications:
“I met with Coach Lesley this morning and informed him that we are making a change at the defensive coordinator position. I’m very thankful for the investment Jordan and his family have made in West Virginia football. Jordan has been a key part of my staff for almost a decade. He is a good football coach and a great man. I know he will have much success moving forward, and we will do everything we can to help him on that journey.
“These decisions are never easy, but I’m confident this change is in the best interest of our program and puts us in the best position to finish strong. Our players have a tremendous opportunity in front of them, and I know they will give their all for WVU. Jeff Koonz will step up and serve as the defensive coordinator moving forward. I know he and our entire staff will do everything they can to help us succeed.”
