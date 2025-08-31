WVU QB Nicco Marchiol Breaks Silence After Winning Starting Job: 'It Was Earned'
The West Virginia Mountaineers kicked off the second-Rich Rodriguez era on Saturday at home against Robert Morris. While many had assumed that Nicco Marchiol would be the likely starter. Rich Rodriguez teased it as long as he could by stating all five quarterbacks were still very much in the running for the job.
Just hours before WVU was ready to get the season officially underway, Pete Thamel broke news that Marchiol would be the starter for Week 1. That wasn't the first time that Marchiol found out, of course, after the 45-3 win, Marchiol explained how he learned he won the job.
"It was earlier in the week, and obviously, hearing those words finally was just surreal," Marchiol said. "I was very pleased to hear that, but I think it is rooted in commitment and substance. I thought it was earned. Like we say here, it was earned and not given. Just going to continue to go out week in and week out to produce for my guys."
It was an almost perfect day for the junior, who completed 17 of his 20 passes for 224 passing yards and one touchdown through the air. Marchiol also showed ability as a runner. He rushed the football 13 times for 56 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. In fact, that dual-threat ability is exactly what led to Rich Rod entrusting Marchiol with the offense.
While Marchiol is only going to see harsher competition as the season goes on, getting a blowout win at home is a nice way to start the season. Marchiol enrolled at WVU for the 2022 season where he initially redshirted. Now, it appears his moment has finally come in the 2025 season.
With Rich Rod back in town and eager to turn the program around. Marchiol has a tremendous opportunity in front of him. The offense showed bits of the potential it can have. The speed was certainly there, and WVU has some dangerous playmakers. Marchiol even claimed this group of wide receivers might be the best in the Big 12.
