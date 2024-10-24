WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Arizona Game
Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers announced that they will be sporting white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants for this weekend's Big 12 road contest against the Arizona Wildcats.
This matchup marks the first time the Mountaineers and Wildcats will have met on the gridiron and it's an important one for both programs, to say the least. Entering the season, both were considered to be darkhorse candidates to reach the Big 12 title game, but seven games in they each find themselves a game under .500 at 3-4.
Arizona enters the game on a three-game losing skid losing to Texas Tech, BYU, and Colorado while West Virginia has dropped two straight to a pair of ranked opponents in Iowa State and Kansas State.
West Virginia and Arizona will kick things off at 7 p.m. EST on FS1. Don't forget to tune into the Mountaineer Postgame Show shortly after the game on our YouTube page at West Virginia On SI as Eugene Napoleon and I will recap the action.
