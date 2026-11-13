WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Kansas Game

The uniform combination for this weekend's home game against the Kansas Jayhawks has been set. West Virginia will be sporting the glossy blue helmets, blue jerseys, and blue pants.

This year, they are not wearing the helmet decal of the USA flag filling up the state of the Flying WV. They will have the gold Flying WV, just like they do every week they wear the glossy blue lid. While the USA flag decal is a cool way to honor the veterans, many fans over the years weren't big fans of the look because of the red, which does look a little odd with blue and gold.

The staff on the sidelines will still be wearing gear that honors the veterans, and there will be moments throughout the game where WVU will recognize those who have served or are currently serving our country. If you are at the game on Saturday and happen to see a veteran, be sure to thank them for their service!

This week's threads by the numbers via @WVUniforms304

Fitted for 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗮𝘆 🇺🇸



Game 10: 🔵🔵🔵@GoMartStores pic.twitter.com/YxpyH0j7Gq — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) November 13, 2026

Most worn rank: 4



Record: 30-10



Total games worn: 40



Win percentage: 75%



Last worn: 2025 vs. Texas Tech

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A win clinches a bowl game for the Mountaineers

West Virginia University running back Cam Cook | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

WVU enters this game with a 5-4 mark on the year and with two games against ranked opponents to end the year (Houston and Utah), it would be ideal for the Mountaineers to win this matchup against the Jayhawks to secure a spot in the postseason now.

West Virginia lost in heartbreaking fashion to Texas Tech a week ago, but Kansas is trying to overcome the same feeling, having given up the game-winning touchdown and extra point to UCF as time expired. So, with that being said, both West Virginia and Kansas are going to want this one badly.

The Mountaineers and the Jayhawks are slated to kick the ball into the air at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can also tune in to the radio call by Tony Caridi, Dwight Wallace, and Jed Drenning on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

Following the game, be sure to stop by our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll recap the action and take a peek at the road ahead for the Mountaineers.

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