WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Senior Day Game Versus UCF
West Virginia is getting set to host Senior Day this Saturday as the UCF Knights come to town for the home finale. Moments ago, the team revealed that they would be going with blue helmets, blue jerseys, and blue pants, as expected for the True Blue promotion. All fans are encouraged to wear blue.
This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs and the first in Morgantown since 2003. In that matchup, WVU won 36-18, and in that game, the longest touchdown pass came from backup quarterback Charles Hales, delivering a 79-yarder to Chris Henry. West Virginia has won all three of the previous matchups, including last year's game in Orlando which was a 41-28 final.
West Virginia and UCF are scheduled to get underway at 3:30 p.m. EST and can be viewed on ESPNU.
