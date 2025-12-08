WVU Backfield Shaken as Jahiem White and Diore Hubbard Enter Transfer Portal

The West Virginia University running back room took a hit Monday afternoon when redshirt junior Jahiem White and redshirt freshman Diore Hubbard announced their plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

White closes his Mountaineer career with 1,820 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, adding 27 receptions for 262 yards and three more scores over 27 appearances, including 16 starts. His junior campaign ended abruptly in week two after he suffered a season-ending injury at Ohio.

After White’s injury, West Virginia looked to sophomore Clay Ash to start against Pitt in Week 3, but it was redshirt senior Tye Edwards who became the difference-maker in the Backyard Brawl, piling up 141 rushing yards and three touchdowns to spark the comeback victory. Edwards sustained a season-ending hip injury in the game, yet, played through it before ultimately sidelined for the year.

Hubbard stepped into the lead role last season, starting six of his eight games before an injury sidelined him for the season finale against Texas Tech. He paced the team with 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while also contributing 16 receptions for 156 yards.

The Mountaineers currently have five scholarship running backs with eligibility remaining - sophomore Cyncir Bowers, redshirt freshman Andre Devine, sophomore Clay Ash, redshirt sophomore Tyler Jacklich, and redshirt junior Kannon Katzer.

WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez and his staff also signed six running backs in the 2026 class - Lawrence Autry, Martavious Boswell, SirPaul Cheeks, Amari Latimer, and Chris Talley.

Bowers ranked second on the team in rushing, posting 249 yards and two touchdowns, and added eight receptions for 134 yards and another score across 10 games, including two starts.

Ash played in eight games with two starts, rushing for 131 yards on 43 carries. Jacklich appeared in six contests, tallying 27 yards on seven attempts, including six carries for 26 yards in the Big 12 opener at Kansas.

Rodriguez said during his signing day press conference that the staff intends to evaluate transfer portal options at every position. The NCAA Transfer Portal will be open Jan. 2–16, with an additional 15-day window for programs undergoing coaching changes.

