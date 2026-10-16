WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Stripe the Stadium Game vs. Cincinnati

Thursday evening, the West Virginia football team announced that they will be rocking the classic look for this year's homecoming game against Cincinnati: glossy blue helmets, blue jerseys, and gold pants.

Uniform Combos this season & results

vs. Coastal Carolina W 31-24 | white helmets, white jerseys, white pants

vs. UT Martin W 52-7 | blue helmets, blue jerseys, gold pants

vs. Virginia W 38-27 | blue helmets, white jerseys, blue pants

vs. Oklahoma State L 24-41 | blue helmets, gold jerseys, blue pants

at Iowa State L 42-45 | white helmets, white jerseys, blue pants

vs. Arizona L 31-52 | black helmets, black jerseys, black pants

vs. Cincinnati (?) | blue helmets, blue jerseys, gold pants

Homecoming results since joining the Big 12 Conference

I know things have been rough for the football program recently, but I'll admit I was shocked to see how long it has been since the Mountaineers won a homecoming game. 2018 was the last time it happened, with Will Grier and the prolific WVU passing attack beating Kansas to improve to 5-0 on the season, which resulted in them jumping up to No. 6 in the country before falling to Iowa State. Since joining the league, West Virginia is just 5-8 in homecoming games.

2012: vs. Baylor W 70-63

2013: vs. Texas Tech L 27-37

2014: vs. Kansas W 33-14

2015: vs. Oklahoma State L 26-33 (OT)

2016: vs. Kansas State W 17-16

2017: vs. Texas Tech W 46-35

2018: vs. Kansas W 38-22

2019: vs. Texas L 31-42

2020: COVID-19 (no homecoming game)

2021: vs. Texas Tech L 20-23

2022: vs. TCU L 31-41

2023: vs. Oklahoma State L 34-48

2024: vs. Kansas State L 18-45

2025: vs. TCU L 17-23

Stripe the Stadium

This weekend's game against Cincinnati is the annual stripe the stadium game, and to help you out with which shirt to pick out of your gold and blue closet, here is a snippet from the WVU game notes that will assist you based on your section number.

All alumni and friends are invited to Morgantown as the matchup with the Bearcats, presented by Go Mart, will be the Stripe the Stadium game. Fans sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Diversified Energy Terrace, and all WVU students are encouraged to wear gold to the game. Fans sitting in odd-numbered sections (Sec. 101, 103, 201, 203, etc.) are encouraged to wear blue to the game. To see a Stripe the Stadium map, visit wvusports.com/stripethestadium.