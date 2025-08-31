WVU's Rich Rodriguez Explains Exactly Why Nicco Marchiol Won the Starting QB Job
The West Virginia Mountaineers opened up their 2025 college football season with a date in Morgantown against Robert Morris. The first half was pretty ugly with multiple fumbles and playing a tight game with the Colonials. WVU went into the half up just 10-3. It's safe to say Rich Rodriguez was far from happy with that.
In the second half, WVU started to get going. Quarterback Nicco Marchiol, running back Jahiem White, and wide receiver Cam Vaughn all made their impacts felt. The big three for WVU had productive days and ultimately played a big factor in helping the Mountaineers pull away. After the game, Rich Rod spoke to the media and explained exactly why Marchiol won the starting job for Week 1.
“He showed it during practice. He was the most consistent. Understood (the offense), got a feel for the game. He’s a gritty player. All the quarterbacks run pretty good, and they’re all willing runners, but Nicco’s a competitive guy. He’ll do what he’s got to do to win the game.”
It's pretty clear that Rich Rod trusted Marchiol the most. Marchiol got the Mountaineers on the scoreboard early in the game, leading the team on a 10-play 83-yard drive that resulted in him finding the end zone. He also showed a big reason Rodriguez went with him when he used his legs on that 10-yard touchdown run.
Marchiol had a really nice game, going 17/20 for 224 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and no interceptions. He also carried the football 13 times for 56 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. WVU fans should be very pleased with what they saw out of their quarterback against Robert Morris.
WVU fumbled the football four times. The scoreboard would have been much different had they taken care of the ball early on. That's obviously a major concern for Rodriguez and his staff as they prepare for Ohio in Week 2. It will be very important that WVU's offense is capable of protecting the football whenever Big 12 play kicks off.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Freshman QB Scotty Fox Jr. Gives WVU Fans Exciting Moment Against Robert Morris
Everything Rich Rodriguez Said Following WVU's Win Over Robert Morris
Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia 45, Robert Morris 3
Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluating Key Performances in WVU's Win Over Robert Morris
Rich Rodriguez Moves Back Into a Second-Place Tie on the WVU All-Time Wins List